Chopped Wedge Caesar Salad w/Grilled Jerk Salmon Filets
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 10 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 (5-6oz) portions of salmon filets
- Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought or my recipe below)
- EVOO
- Romaine lettuce torn or chopped
- Craisins
- Cherry tomatoes halved
- Crumbled bleu cheese
- Crispy bacon, crumbled
- Caesar dressing (your favorite store bought)
Instructions
- Heat a cast iron grill pan or plate over medium high heat until very hot
- Sprinkle jerk seasoning and evoo on both sides salmon. (you can season ahead of time and let sit in fridge. Seasoning will permeate fish even more).
- Place filets face down in pan. Cook for about 3 mins on each side, or until done to your liking
- Place romaine on each plate. Top with crasins, tomatoes, cheese & bacon. Drizzle generously with Caesar dressing. Place a piece a salmon on each plate. Enjoy!
Chef Lisa’s: Jerk Seasoning recipe
- 1 ½ Tablespoon EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder & Dried Chives
- 1 Tablespoon EACH: Allspice, Dried Thyme & Turbinado sugar
- 2 teaspoons EACH: Kosher Salt & Cayenne (or more if you like it spicier)
- 1 ½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
- ½ – ¼ teaspoon EACH: Smoky Paprika, Cumin, Ground Cinnamon & Ginger
Mix all ingredients together in an airtight container and keep 6 months to a year in cool dark place.