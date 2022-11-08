Chorizo & Cauliflower Nachos

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: about 6-8 servings as an appetizer

Ingredients:

16 ounce uncooked chorizo sausage

1 medium head cauliflower, cut into florets (about 4 cups)

Organic blue corn chips

¼ t chili powder

½ t cumin

Pinch of kosher salt

1 cup of seasoned smashed pinto beans or 1 can of refried beans, warmed

Fresh or pickled jalapeño pepper slices, crumbled queso fresco, diced red onion, chopped green onions, and/or lime wedges

Instructions:

In a very large skillet start browning chorizo for about 6 mins. Add cauliflower to skillet and cook over medium heat for 10-15 minutes or until tender and lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

If making your own refried beans, heat pintos in a separate skillet. season with chili, cumin and salt until bubbling and then smash beans with a potato masher.

Pile tortilla chips on a platter or plate, then spread with the beans. Distribute the chorizo/cauliflower mixture over the chips. Top with jalapeno, cheese, and onions. Squeeze with lime and serve with extra lime wedges. Enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram