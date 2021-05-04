What’s Cooking: Cinco De Mayo Cheese Steak

Cinco De Mayo Cheese Steak

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: Approximately 10-12 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

(1 lb.) sirloin steak, sliced in thin strips

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 small red pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips

1 small yellow pepper, seeded and cut into thin strips

4 cloves garlic, crushed

1⁄2 c. freshly squeezed lime juice

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. Orange juice

1 tsp. ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp. salt

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. Chipotle pepper or chili pepper

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

4-6 hoagies of choice

6-8 oz. Shredded mozzarella cheese or your cheese of choice

½ cup of homemade or store bought guacamole

Instructions

Marinate steak in garlic, lime juice, olive oil, orange juice, cumin, salt, pepper, chipotle pepper, and jalapeno for a minimum of 30 minute and up to 4 hrs.

Preheat sauté pan with 1 tbls of olive oil. Add steak and cook about for about 2-4 minutes.

Add the onion, pepper, and any remaining marinade over steak and vegetables. Sauté, turning meat and vegetables occasionally, until the meat is cooked as liked and vegetables are crisp-tender, about a further 3-4 minutes. Turn heat off, top with cheese and cover with a lid until cheese melts

Slather guacamole on each side of toasted bun, then divide the delicious mixture evenly between hoagies and enjoy!

**Chef note: I chose to use sirloin because that’s what I had, but please feel free to use your beef of choice as well as toppings of choice. This quick and easy hoagie will be delicious how ever you make it your own!