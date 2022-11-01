Cinnamon Chicken
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 2T olive oil
- 1 Sweet onion, sliced
- 6-8 chicken thighs and/or wings
- 1T cinnamon
- 1t black pepper
- 2t smoked paprika
- 1t cumin
- 1/2t red pepper flakes
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 2T agave syrup (maple syrup or honey will work as well)
- 1 cup of chicken broth
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Place onions in the bottom of the greased baking dish
- Mix all the spices and the agave together
- Coat each piece of chicken in the mixture and put the pieces on top of the onions
- Drizzle chicken with oil and pour broth in the bottom of the dish
- Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins or until juices run clear or meat reaches internal temp of 165 degrees
- Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!
Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook & IG