Cinnamon Chicken

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

2T olive oil

1 Sweet onion, sliced

6-8 chicken thighs and/or wings

1T cinnamon

1t black pepper

2t smoked paprika

1t cumin

1/2t red pepper flakes

Salt & pepper to taste

2T agave syrup (maple syrup or honey will work as well)

1 cup of chicken broth

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Place onions in the bottom of the greased baking dish

Mix all the spices and the agave together

Coat each piece of chicken in the mixture and put the pieces on top of the onions

Drizzle chicken with oil and pour broth in the bottom of the dish

Bake uncovered for 30-35 mins or until juices run clear or meat reaches internal temp of 165 degrees

Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

Follow and like Chef Lisa at Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook & IG