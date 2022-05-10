Coconut-Panko Crusted Shrimp Tacos

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 mins (inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined

2T house seasoning

1T chili powder

½ cup shredded coconut

½ cup panko bread crumbs

Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots

Taco shells, warmed (optional)

Mango salsa (recipe to follow)

Chef Lisa’s Mango Salsa

1-2 Mango, diced

1 tomato diced

1/2t chili powder

¼ c diced roasted pepper

Lime juice

1t Agave

Salt & pepper

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry

Instructions:

Combine house seasoning, chili powder, coconut and panko together.

Coat moistened shrimp in the mixture and let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Set air fryer to 400 degrees on air crisp for 5 mins. Once unit is heated add shrimp and cook until timer goes off.

Warm your tacos if desired, then build your tacos. Season shredded cabbage with a little house blend and then put in the bottom of shell, add 3-4 shrimp then top with mango salsa. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy!

