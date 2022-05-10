Coconut-Panko Crusted Shrimp Tacos
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 mins (inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients:
- 1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined
- 2T house seasoning
- 1T chili powder
- ½ cup shredded coconut
- ½ cup panko bread crumbs
- Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots
- Taco shells, warmed (optional)
- Mango salsa (recipe to follow)
Chef Lisa’s Mango Salsa
- 1-2 Mango, diced
- 1 tomato diced
- 1/2t chili powder
- ¼ c diced roasted pepper
- Lime juice
- 1t Agave
- Salt & pepper
Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry
Instructions:
- Combine house seasoning, chili powder, coconut and panko together.
- Coat moistened shrimp in the mixture and let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Set air fryer to 400 degrees on air crisp for 5 mins. Once unit is heated add shrimp and cook until timer goes off.
- Warm your tacos if desired, then build your tacos. Season shredded cabbage with a little house blend and then put in the bottom of shell, add 3-4 shrimp then top with mango salsa. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa