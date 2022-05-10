Coconut-Panko Crusted Shrimp Tacos

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 20 mins (inactive time) 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb of extra large shrimp, shelled and deveined  
  • 2T house seasoning
  • 1T chili powder
  • ½ cup shredded coconut
  • ½ cup panko bread crumbs
  • Shredded green & red cabbage & carrots
  • Taco shells, warmed (optional)
  • Mango salsa (recipe to follow)

Chef Lisa’s Mango Salsa

  • 1-2 Mango, diced
  • 1 tomato diced
  • 1/2t chili powder
  • ¼ c diced roasted pepper
  • Lime juice
  • 1t Agave
  • Salt & pepper

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry

Instructions:

  • Combine house seasoning, chili powder, coconut and panko together.
  • Coat moistened shrimp in the mixture and let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Set air fryer to 400 degrees on air crisp for 5 mins. Once unit is heated add shrimp and cook until timer goes off.
  • Warm your tacos if desired, then build your tacos. Season shredded cabbage with a little house blend and then put in the bottom of shell, add 3-4 shrimp then top with mango salsa. Finish with a squeeze of lime juice. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa