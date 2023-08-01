Cod in Papillote (in parchment)
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 12-15 mins
Serves: 2 ppl
Ingredients:
- (2) 6oz Cod filets
- ½ cup sliced cremini or Portobello mushrooms
- ½ cup sliced onion or tops of green onion
- 1 carrot julienned
- Sprigs of fresh oregano or thyme
- 1 t cilantro lime seasoning (I used Tones) if you don’t have use 1t of my house blend
- 1 lemon sliced thinly (about 6 slices total)
- 2T olive oil
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a sheet of parchment paper curled sides down on baking sheet
- Place half the veggies and herbs down then the cod. Season and then top with the lemon slices.
- Drizzle with 1T olive oil. Then place second sheet of parchment (approximately the same size as the first sheet.) Fold the corner in a triangle shape. Then make smaller triangular folds in one direction until you reach the beginning point. Press the folds down as tightly as possible. Do your second piece of cod.
- Place in oven and bake 12-15 mins. Remove and carefully open the packets. Be careful because steam will release when you open.
- You can remove from parchment or serve in the pouch on plate. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Serve with watermelon arugula salad. Fresh arugula, watermelon chunks, sliced cherry tomatoes, salt & pepper and juice of lemon. Mix all together and serve.
