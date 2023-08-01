Cod in Papillote (in parchment)

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 12-15 mins

Serves: 2 ppl

Ingredients:

  • (2) 6oz Cod filets
  • ½ cup sliced cremini or Portobello mushrooms
  • ½ cup sliced onion or tops of green onion
  • 1 carrot julienned
  • Sprigs of fresh oregano or thyme
  • 1 t cilantro lime seasoning (I used Tones) if you don’t have use 1t of my house blend
  • 1 lemon sliced thinly (about 6 slices total)
  • 2T olive oil

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place a sheet of parchment paper curled sides down on baking sheet
  • Place half the veggies and herbs down then the cod. Season and then top with the lemon slices.
  • Drizzle with 1T olive oil. Then place second sheet of parchment (approximately the same size as the first sheet.) Fold the corner in a triangle shape. Then make smaller triangular folds in one direction until you reach the beginning point. Press the folds down as tightly as possible. Do your second piece of cod.
  • Place in oven and bake 12-15 mins. Remove and carefully open the packets. Be careful because steam will release when you open.
  • You can remove from parchment or serve in the pouch on plate. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Serve with watermelon arugula salad. Fresh arugula, watermelon chunks, sliced cherry tomatoes, salt & pepper and juice of lemon. Mix all together and serve.

