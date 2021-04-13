What’s Cooking: Crabalicious Crab Cakes

Crabalicious Crab Cakes

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 20 mins (10 rest time; 8-10 cook time)

Serves: 4 jumbo servings

Ingredients

  • 1lb fresh lump crab meat, drained. (should be 8oz whole or 8oz shredded)
  • 1/4-1/3 cup of panko breadcrumbs (I used gluten free)
  • 2T mayo
  • 1 large egg
  • 1T Dijon mustard
  • 1T fresh lemon juice
  • 1T chopped green onion
  • 1t old bay seasoning
  • 1t Cajun seasoning
  • 2 T butter
  • 2T light olive oil

Instructions

  • Add first 9 ingredients to a bowl, gently mix until well incorporated
  • Use a 1/2 cup scoop for jumbo cakes, make it a 1/3 cup for more modest cakes. Gently press mixture into about 1-1/2 in thick patties. Set cakes on a sheet tray, cover and let chill for at least 10 mins and up to 4 hrs. 
  • Add butter and olive oil to cast iron skillet. Melt and cook crab cakes 3-5 minutes per side, until golden brown.

**Chef note: If you want to bake, put cakes in a 450 degree oven and bake for 10-12 mins, flipping after about 5 mins.

