What’s Cooking: Crabalicious Crab Cakes

Crabalicious Crab Cakes
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins (10 rest time; 8-10 cook time)
Serves: 4 jumbo servings
Ingredients
- 1lb fresh lump crab meat, drained. (should be 8oz whole or 8oz shredded)
- 1/4-1/3 cup of panko breadcrumbs (I used gluten free)
- 2T mayo
- 1 large egg
- 1T Dijon mustard
- 1T fresh lemon juice
- 1T chopped green onion
- 1t old bay seasoning
- 1t Cajun seasoning
- 2 T butter
- 2T light olive oil
Instructions
- Add first 9 ingredients to a bowl, gently mix until well incorporated
- Use a 1/2 cup scoop for jumbo cakes, make it a 1/3 cup for more modest cakes. Gently press mixture into about 1-1/2 in thick patties. Set cakes on a sheet tray, cover and let chill for at least 10 mins and up to 4 hrs.
- Add butter and olive oil to cast iron skillet. Melt and cook crab cakes 3-5 minutes per side, until golden brown.
**Chef note: If you want to bake, put cakes in a 450 degree oven and bake for 10-12 mins, flipping after about 5 mins.