What’s Cooking: Crabalicious Crab Cakes

Crabalicious Crab Cakes

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins (10 rest time; 8-10 cook time)

Serves: 4 jumbo servings

Ingredients

1lb fresh lump crab meat, drained. (should be 8oz whole or 8oz shredded)

1/4-1/3 cup of panko breadcrumbs (I used gluten free)

2T mayo

1 large egg

1T Dijon mustard

1T fresh lemon juice

1T chopped green onion

1t old bay seasoning

1t Cajun seasoning

2 T butter

2T light olive oil

Instructions

Add first 9 ingredients to a bowl, gently mix until well incorporated

Use a 1/2 cup scoop for jumbo cakes, make it a 1/3 cup for more modest cakes. Gently press mixture into about 1-1/2 in thick patties. Set cakes on a sheet tray, cover and let chill for at least 10 mins and up to 4 hrs.

Add butter and olive oil to cast iron skillet. Melt and cook crab cakes 3-5 minutes per side, until golden brown.

**Chef note: If you want to bake, put cakes in a 450 degree oven and bake for 10-12 mins, flipping after about 5 mins.