Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 8-10 servings
Ingredients
- 2 T olive oil
- 1T butter
- 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (rotisserie chicken will work well)
- 1c onion chopped
- 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 diced jalapeno (seed to lessen heat)
- 2T taco seasoning (my blend has smoky paprika, granulated garlic and chili powder)
- 1(15oz) can of black beans, drained
- 1 cup of fresh corn kernels (can use frozen corn or 1 can of corn drained)
- (2) 15oz cans of diced tomatoes (1 can should be blended to puree)
- 2c shredded mexi-blend cheddar
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 cup heavy cream/or dairy free milk
Instructions
- Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot on the stove. Add in onion and saute until slightly browned. Add the garlic. Sauté for 1 minute.
- Add taco seasoning, beans, corn and diced can of tomatoes. Cook for 2 mins then add blended tomatoes and broth. Let simmer over med-high heat until gently bubbling.
- Add, cheeses and milk. Bring to a simmer and put the shredded/diced chicken and cheese into the pot. Let simmer for 5 mins. Stir in milk until combined and smooth. Enjoy!
