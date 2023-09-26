Creamy Chicken Tortilla Soup

            Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

  • 2 T olive oil
  • 1T butter
  • 1 lb boneless, skinless chicken breasts (rotisserie chicken will work well)
  • 1c onion chopped
  • 1-2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 diced jalapeno (seed to lessen heat)
  • 2T taco seasoning (my blend has smoky paprika, granulated garlic and chili powder)
  • 1(15oz) can of black beans, drained
  • 1 cup of fresh corn kernels (can use frozen corn or 1 can of corn drained)
  • (2) 15oz cans of diced tomatoes (1 can should be blended to puree)
  • 2c shredded mexi-blend cheddar
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 cup heavy cream/or dairy free milk

Instructions

  1. Heat olive oil and butter in a large pot on the stove. Add in onion and saute until slightly browned. Add the garlic. Sauté for 1 minute.
  2. Add taco seasoning, beans, corn and diced can of tomatoes. Cook for 2 mins then add blended tomatoes and broth. Let simmer over med-high heat until gently bubbling.
  3. Add, cheeses and milk. Bring to a simmer and put the shredded/diced chicken and cheese into the pot. Let simmer for 5 mins. Stir in milk until combined and smooth. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinnerisservedby