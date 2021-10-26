What’s Cooking: Crispy Cajun Cod

Crispy Cajun Cod w/Roasted Butternut Squash

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

For Cod:

(4) 6-8oz cod filets

1 T Cajun seasoning

1 t cayenne pepper

1 c flour

2 eggs beaten (add a little milk or water)

1 c cornmeal

Canola oil (about an inch in the skillet)

For Squash:

1 butternut squash, peeled & diced

½ t ground ginger

½ t cumin

¼ t chili powder

¼ t salt & pepper

1-2 T olive oil

1/2 c walnuts

Drizzle finish of: date nectar, agave, honey, or maple syrup (all optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 400-425 degrees

Place squash on a foil lined sprayed tray. Season with all the spices drizzle with olive oil and bake for approximately 15-20 mins or until tender, add walnuts to tray for the last 10 mins of cooking

Meanwhile, heat canola oil in a large skillet medium high heat. Put flour, egg mixture and cornmeal in 3 separate bowls. Dredge cod in flour, dip thru egg, then coated with cornmeal.

Gently lay fillets flesh side down in skillet. Fry for approx. 3-4 minute per side or until crust is golden brown & crispy. Enjoy!

Chef note: Adding your choice of cooked greens and some cornbread takes this meal to the next level.