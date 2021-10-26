What’s Cooking: Crispy Cajun Cod

Crispy Cajun Cod w/Roasted Butternut Squash
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4ppl
Ingredients:
For Cod:
(4) 6-8oz cod filets
1 T Cajun seasoning
1 t cayenne pepper
1 c flour
2 eggs beaten (add a little milk or water)
1 c cornmeal
Canola oil (about an inch in the skillet)
For Squash:
1 butternut squash, peeled & diced
½ t ground ginger
½ t cumin
¼ t chili powder
¼ t salt & pepper
1-2 T olive oil
1/2 c walnuts
Drizzle finish of: date nectar, agave, honey, or maple syrup (all optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400-425 degrees
- Place squash on a foil lined sprayed tray. Season with all the spices drizzle with olive oil and bake for approximately 15-20 mins or until tender, add walnuts to tray for the last 10 mins of cooking
- Meanwhile, heat canola oil in a large skillet medium high heat. Put flour, egg mixture and cornmeal in 3 separate bowls. Dredge cod in flour, dip thru egg, then coated with cornmeal.
- Gently lay fillets flesh side down in skillet. Fry for approx. 3-4 minute per side or until crust is golden brown & crispy. Enjoy!
Chef note: Adding your choice of cooked greens and some cornbread takes this meal to the next level.