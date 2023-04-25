Crispy Oven Fried Wings

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 25-35 mins

Serves: 4-5 ppl

Ingredients:

2 lbs Whole Chicken Wings

1/4 tsp kosher or sea salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

½ tsp Sweet Paprika

½ tsp Garlic Powder

½ tsp Onion Powder

½ cup of gluten free flour 1/4 cup of cornstarch

1 tbsp Baking Powder (don’t swap for baking soda)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Remove the chicken wings from the refrigerator and pat dry (removing as much moisture as possible helps to have a crispy wing skin). Mix the salt, black pepper, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, flour, cornstarch and baking powder in a brown paper bag. Season the wings lightly with salt and pepper and drop in paper bag. Close the top of bag and shake wings until coated. Continue until all wings are coated. Place wings on a sprayed cooking rack on a baking sheet. Lightly spray each wing with cooking spray Cook the wings in the oven for 20 minutes then flip and finish cooking for another 15 mins or until internal temp reaches 165 degrees and skin is crispy.

Bonus wing sauce: warm 1 stick of butter in a sauce pan, then add 1T Cajun seasoning and 1T dry ranch. Mix the ingredients together and pour over cooked wings. Plate and Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: This chicken will keep beautifully in the fridge for 3-4 days and is delicious hot or cold.