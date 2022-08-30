Crispy Skin Salmon
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 8-10 min
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 4 salmon fillets, with skin
- 1-2 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp salt kosher salt
- 1/2 tsp black pepper
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- Lemon wedges
- Vegetable oil, enough to cover the bottom of a skillet
Instructions:
- Pat the skin of the salmon very well with a paper towel until dry. If you have time, place the salmon skin side up in the fridge for about 1 hour (uncovered,) to dry it out even more.
- Drizzle flesh side with half the oil (just a tiny bit) and rub over skin. Sprinkle with half the salt and pepper. Then turn fillet over and season skin side. Do this step just before cooking.
- Put enough oil in a large non stick skillet so it fully covers the base. Heat on med/high until it shimmers.
- Carefully place salmon in the skillet skin side down, then turn the heat down to medium.
- With a spatula, press down on each salmon fillet for about 10 seconds so the skin makes complete contact with skillet bottom to “set” the form
- Cook the salmon until its cooked 3/4 of the way through about 7-8 mins.
- Flip the salmon to skin side up and cook for 1-2 mins.
- Serve skin side up. Fish skin only stays crispy while its hot. Enjoy!
Chef note: (My secret tip) Flip the salmon again to skin side down, turn the heat up to medium high and cook the skin side again for 60 seconds, just to give it a final blast of heat to reinforce crispiness.
