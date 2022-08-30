Crispy Skin Salmon

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

4 salmon fillets, with skin

1-2 tsp olive oil

1 tsp salt kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

Lemon wedges

Vegetable oil, enough to cover the bottom of a skillet

Instructions:

Pat the skin of the salmon very well with a paper towel until dry. If you have time, place the salmon skin side up in the fridge for about 1 hour (uncovered,) to dry it out even more.

Drizzle flesh side with half the oil (just a tiny bit) and rub over skin. Sprinkle with half the salt and pepper. Then turn fillet over and season skin side. Do this step just before cooking.

Put enough oil in a large non stick skillet so it fully covers the base. Heat on med/high until it shimmers.

Carefully place salmon in the skillet skin side down, then turn the heat down to medium.

With a spatula, press down on each salmon fillet for about 10 seconds so the skin makes complete contact with skillet bottom to “set” the form

Cook the salmon until its cooked 3/4 of the way through about 7-8 mins.

Flip the salmon to skin side up and cook for 1-2 mins.

Serve skin side up. Fish skin only stays crispy while its hot. Enjoy!

Chef note: (My secret tip) Flip the salmon again to skin side down, turn the heat up to medium high and cook the skin side again for 60 seconds, just to give it a final blast of heat to reinforce crispiness.

