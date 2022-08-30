Crispy Skin Salmon

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 8-10 min

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 4 salmon fillets, with skin
  • 1-2 tsp olive oil 
  • 1 tsp salt kosher salt
  • 1/2 tsp black pepper
  • 2 tbsp olive oil 
  • Lemon wedges
  • Vegetable oil, enough to cover the bottom of a skillet

Instructions:

  • Pat the skin of the salmon very well with a paper towel until dry. If you have time, place the salmon skin side up in the fridge for about 1 hour (uncovered,) to dry it out even more.
  • Drizzle flesh side with half the oil (just a tiny bit) and rub over skin. Sprinkle with half the salt and pepper. Then turn fillet over and season skin side. Do this step just before cooking.
  • Put enough oil in a large non stick skillet so it fully covers the base. Heat on med/high until it shimmers.
  • Carefully place salmon in the skillet skin side down, then turn the heat down to medium.
  • With a spatula, press down on each salmon fillet for about 10 seconds so the skin makes complete contact with skillet bottom to “set” the form
  • Cook the salmon until its cooked 3/4 of the way through about 7-8 mins.
  • Flip the salmon to skin side up and cook for 1-2 mins.
  • Serve skin side up. Fish skin only stays crispy while its hot. Enjoy!

Chef note: (My secret tip) Flip the salmon again to skin side down, turn the heat up to medium high and cook the skin side again for 60 seconds, just to give it a final blast of heat to reinforce crispiness.

Follow and like Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram at Dinner is Served by Lisa