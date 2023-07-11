Curry Spiced Jamaican Shrimp

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-30 mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

Season the shrimp

  • 1½ lb extra large raw shrimp (deveined and washed) 
  • 1½ Tablespoon of curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon jerk seasoning 
  • 1½ t Chef’s house seasoning 

Make the curry sauce

  • 2 Tablespoon olive oil 
  • 1 Tablespoon curry powder
  • 2 teaspoon jerk seasoning 
  • 1 small red onion chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves minced
  • ½ red bell pepper
  • ½ green bell pepper
  • 1 sweet potato, chopped
  • Several sprigs of thyme 
  • 2 teaspoon house seasoning
  • 1½ tsp smoky paprika 
  • 1 Tablespoon tomato paste  
  • 1 whole habanero pepper, put 2-3 slits in pepper. If you can’t find a habanero pepper, then use ¼ t red pepper flakes
  • 2 Cups coconut milk 

Instructions

  1. Place the shrimp on a plate and season with the curry powder, jerk and house seasoning then set aside.
  2. In a medium-sized stock pot, add the olive oil and curry powder and cook for about one minute.
  3. Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent.
  4. Add the green and red bell peppers and sweet potato. Cook until soft.
  5. Add the thyme, house seasoning, paprika, tomato paste, and pepper of choice. Stir to combine.
  6. Pour in the coconut milk and bring the pan to a rolling boil.
  7. Reduce the heat to medium-low and allow to simmer, uncovered until the sauce starts to thicken up (this should take 10-15 minutes).
  8. Stir in the shrimp, cook until the shrimp are slightly pink in color.
  9. Remove the pepper and thyme. Serve with steamed coconut rice or potatoes. Enjoy!

