Curry Spiced Jamaican Shrimp
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-30 mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
Season the shrimp
- 1½ lb extra large raw shrimp (deveined and washed)
- 1½ Tablespoon of curry powder
- 1 teaspoon jerk seasoning
- 1½ t Chef’s house seasoning
Make the curry sauce
- 2 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 Tablespoon curry powder
- 2 teaspoon jerk seasoning
- 1 small red onion chopped
- 3 garlic cloves minced
- ½ red bell pepper
- ½ green bell pepper
- 1 sweet potato, chopped
- Several sprigs of thyme
- 2 teaspoon house seasoning
- 1½ tsp smoky paprika
- 1 Tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 whole habanero pepper, put 2-3 slits in pepper. If you can’t find a habanero pepper, then use ¼ t red pepper flakes
- 2 Cups coconut milk
Instructions
- Place the shrimp on a plate and season with the curry powder, jerk and house seasoning then set aside.
- In a medium-sized stock pot, add the olive oil and curry powder and cook for about one minute.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook until soft and translucent.
- Add the green and red bell peppers and sweet potato. Cook until soft.
- Add the thyme, house seasoning, paprika, tomato paste, and pepper of choice. Stir to combine.
- Pour in the coconut milk and bring the pan to a rolling boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and allow to simmer, uncovered until the sauce starts to thicken up (this should take 10-15 minutes).
- Stir in the shrimp, cook until the shrimp are slightly pink in color.
- Remove the pepper and thyme. Serve with steamed coconut rice or potatoes. Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa