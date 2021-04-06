What’s Cooking: Easter Leftovers Soup (Ham, Beans & Greens)

Easter Leftovers Soup

(Ham, Beans & Greens)

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 50-55mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

Ham bone from Easter ham and approximately 1 cup of chopped ham

½ cup of cooked greens (any leftover veggie will do (i.e. asparagus, green beans)

1lb dried northern beans (you can use canned beans, just drain juice before adding)

½ t cracked black pepper

½ t kosher salt (leave until end, may not need depending on saltiness of ham)

½ t granulated garlic

½ t granulated onion

½ cup onion, diced

¼ cup celery, dices

4 cups chicken stock

4 water

¼ cup (half & half, heavy cream, milk or almond milk), optional

Instructions

Put ham bone in heavy bottom soup pot (4-6qts)

Add water and stock and bring to a boil

Add soaked beans or canned if using, & cook until beans are tender (approx. 45 mins)

Add seasoning, chopped ham and greens. Cook for another 5-10 mins.

Adjust seasoning with salt & pepper if needed

Stir in milk of choice if using and serve. This step just adds a little velvetiness to soup broth, but can be omitted.

**Chef note, I serve soup with left over cornbread for dunking, but some garlic bread, croutons, or good old oyster crackers would be tasty as well.