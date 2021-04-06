What’s Cooking: Easter Leftovers Soup (Ham, Beans & Greens)

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Easter Leftovers Soup
(Ham, Beans & Greens)

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 50-55mins

Serves: 4-6 servings

Ingredients

  • Ham bone from Easter ham and  approximately 1 cup of chopped ham
  • ½ cup of cooked greens (any leftover veggie will do (i.e. asparagus, green beans)
  • 1lb dried northern beans (you can use canned beans, just drain juice before adding)
  • ½ t cracked black pepper
  • ½ t kosher salt (leave until end, may not need depending on saltiness of ham)
  • ½ t granulated garlic
  • ½ t granulated onion
  • ½ cup onion, diced
  • ¼ cup celery, dices
  • 4 cups chicken stock
  • 4 water
  • ¼ cup (half & half, heavy cream, milk or almond milk), optional

Instructions

  • Put ham bone in heavy bottom soup pot (4-6qts)
  • Add water and stock and bring to a boil
  • Add soaked beans or canned if using, & cook until beans are tender (approx. 45 mins)
  • Add seasoning, chopped ham and greens. Cook for another 5-10 mins.
  • Adjust seasoning with salt & pepper if needed
  • Stir in milk of choice if using and serve. This step just adds a little velvetiness to soup broth, but can be omitted.

**Chef note, I serve soup with left over cornbread for dunking, but some garlic bread, croutons, or good old oyster crackers would be tasty as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar