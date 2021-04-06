What’s Cooking: Easter Leftovers Soup (Ham, Beans & Greens)

Easter Leftovers Soup
(Ham, Beans & Greens)
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 50-55mins
Serves: 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- Ham bone from Easter ham and approximately 1 cup of chopped ham
- ½ cup of cooked greens (any leftover veggie will do (i.e. asparagus, green beans)
- 1lb dried northern beans (you can use canned beans, just drain juice before adding)
- ½ t cracked black pepper
- ½ t kosher salt (leave until end, may not need depending on saltiness of ham)
- ½ t granulated garlic
- ½ t granulated onion
- ½ cup onion, diced
- ¼ cup celery, dices
- 4 cups chicken stock
- 4 water
- ¼ cup (half & half, heavy cream, milk or almond milk), optional
Instructions
- Put ham bone in heavy bottom soup pot (4-6qts)
- Add water and stock and bring to a boil
- Add soaked beans or canned if using, & cook until beans are tender (approx. 45 mins)
- Add seasoning, chopped ham and greens. Cook for another 5-10 mins.
- Adjust seasoning with salt & pepper if needed
- Stir in milk of choice if using and serve. This step just adds a little velvetiness to soup broth, but can be omitted.
**Chef note, I serve soup with left over cornbread for dunking, but some garlic bread, croutons, or good old oyster crackers would be tasty as well.