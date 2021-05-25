What’s Cooking: Easy BBQ Sides — Deviled Eggs & Kicking Coleslaw

Easy BBQ Sides — Deviled Eggs & Kicking Coleslaw

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 10 mins

Serves: 8-12 servings

Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 boiled eggs, sliced in half and yolks removed into a bowl

1T mustard

1/3 cup mayo

1 sweet pickle, diced

¼ dried dill

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

1 t pickle juice

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Then spoon mixture into the hollowed out eggs. From this point you can use your imagination and top with paprika, crumbled bacon, crab, pimentos or whatever your can come up with!

Kicking Coleslaw

Ingredients:

Bag of Shredded slaw mix

Onion Vinaigrette (see recipe below)

ONION VINAIGRETTE:

½ of a diced sweet vidalia or white onion

½ c extra virgin olive oil

2-3 T apple vinegar

1 T turbinado sugar

¼ t curry powder

½ t garlic powder

½ t mustard powder

¼ t black pepper

¼ t cayenne pepper or more if you like a bigger kick

Combine all ingredients in a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Pour over slaw, mix with tongs or preferably your hands to break down the cabbage and let set in fridge to chill until ready to serve! As always adjust seasoning to your liking and enjoy.