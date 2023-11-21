Easy Cranberry, Brie, & Nut Bites

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10-15 mins

Serves: 24 bites

Ingredients:

  • One 8-ounce tube crescent roll dough
  • 2 tablespoons all-flour, for dusting the work surface
  • 8 ounce wheel brie cheese, divided
  • ½ cup whole berry cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)
  • ¼ cup chopped pecans and walnuts
  • Fresh parsley, chopped garnishing

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 375F and spray a 24-count mini muffin pan very well with cooking spray; set aside. · Lightly dust clean the countertop with the flour, unroll the crescent roll dough, and press the seams together.
  • Using a pizza wheel, cut the dough into 24 equal-sized pieces.
  • Place one piece of dough in each of the sprayed muffin pan cavities.
  • Slice a wheel of brie into 24 equally-sized pieces and place one piece inside each of the crescent roll dough pieces.
  • Top each with a small dollop of cranberry sauce.
  • Sprinkle a bit of the nut mixture onto each piece.
  • Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the dough is set and lightly golden brown. Top each with a little parley for a pop of color. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @dinnerisservedbylisa