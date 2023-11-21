Easy Cranberry, Brie, & Nut Bites
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 10-15 mins
Serves: 24 bites
Ingredients:
- One 8-ounce tube crescent roll dough
- 2 tablespoons all-flour, for dusting the work surface
- 8 ounce wheel brie cheese, divided
- ½ cup whole berry cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)
- ¼ cup chopped pecans and walnuts
- Fresh parsley, chopped garnishing
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 375F and spray a 24-count mini muffin pan very well with cooking spray; set aside. · Lightly dust clean the countertop with the flour, unroll the crescent roll dough, and press the seams together.
- Using a pizza wheel, cut the dough into 24 equal-sized pieces.
- Place one piece of dough in each of the sprayed muffin pan cavities.
- Slice a wheel of brie into 24 equally-sized pieces and place one piece inside each of the crescent roll dough pieces.
- Top each with a small dollop of cranberry sauce.
- Sprinkle a bit of the nut mixture onto each piece.
- Bake for about 10 minutes, or until the dough is set and lightly golden brown. Top each with a little parley for a pop of color. Enjoy!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @dinnerisservedbylisa