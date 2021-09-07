What’s Cooking: Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons

Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: approx. 8 ppl
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 stalk celery finely diced
- 1 carrot finely diced
- 1/2 onion finely diced
- 2 garlic cloves minced
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 1 (16 oz) bottle of beer Pilsner or Lager (I used Erie Ale Work’s K.O. Kolsch)
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 (8oz) package cream cheese cubed and softened to room temperature
- 2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
- 2 cups pepper jack cheese shredded
- Pretzel bun, cubed and toasted, for topping soup
- 1-2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional topping)
Instructions:
- In a stockpot, melt butter over medium heat.
- Once melted, stir in celery, carrot, onion, garlic, and pepper.
Chef’s Note: I hold off on salt until the end because all the cheeses have some salt and you may not need to add more.
- Cook until the veggies are very tender, about 5-10 minutes. Stirring regularly.
- Slowly whisk in cornstarch.
- Cook, whisking constantly, for about 1 minute.
- Then add in broth, beer, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard.
- Simmer for 10 minutes, continue to stir regularly.
- Remove pot from heat, SLOWLY stir in all three cheeses, until melted. .
- If desired you can carefully pour the soup into blender and blend until smooth.
- I prefer to leave the small soft veggies to add a little texture, so no blending for me.
- Adjust seasoning if needed.
- Top with pretzel bun croutons, bacon (if using) and enjoy!