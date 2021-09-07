What’s Cooking: Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: approx. 8 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 stalk celery finely diced
  • 1 carrot finely diced
  • 1/2 onion finely diced
  • 2 garlic cloves minced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1  (16 oz) bottle of beer Pilsner or Lager (I used Erie Ale Work’s K.O. Kolsch)
  • 1  tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1  tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 (8oz) package cream cheese cubed and softened to room temperature
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese shredded
  • 2 cups pepper jack cheese shredded
  • Pretzel bun, cubed and toasted, for topping soup
  • 1-2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional topping)

Instructions:

  • In a stockpot, melt butter over medium heat.
  • Once melted, stir in celery, carrot, onion, garlic, and pepper.

Chef’s Note: I hold off on salt until the end because all the cheeses have some salt and you may not need to add more.

  • Cook until the veggies are very tender, about 5-10 minutes. Stirring regularly.
  • Slowly whisk in cornstarch.
  • Cook, whisking constantly, for about 1 minute.
  • Then add in broth, beer, Worcestershire sauce, and Dijon mustard.
  • Simmer for 10 minutes, continue to stir regularly.
  • Remove pot from heat, SLOWLY stir in all three cheeses, until melted.          .
  • If desired you can carefully pour the soup into blender and blend until smooth.
  • I prefer to leave the small soft veggies to add a little texture, so no blending for me.
  • Adjust seasoning if needed.
  • Top with pretzel bun croutons, bacon (if using) and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More News