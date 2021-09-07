What’s Cooking: Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons

Easy, Peasy Beer Cheese Soup w/ Pretzel Bun Croutons

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: approx. 8 ppl

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 stalk celery finely diced

1 carrot finely diced

1/2 onion finely diced

2 garlic cloves minced

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup cornstarch

3 cups chicken broth

1 (16 oz) bottle of beer Pilsner or Lager (I used Erie Ale Work’s K.O. Kolsch)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 (8oz) package cream cheese cubed and softened to room temperature

2 cups cheddar cheese shredded

2 cups pepper jack cheese shredded

Pretzel bun, cubed and toasted, for topping soup

1-2 slices of bacon, cooked and crumbled (optional topping)

Instructions:

In a stockpot, melt butter over medium heat.

Once melted, stir in celery, carrot, onion, garlic, and pepper.

Chef’s Note: I hold off on salt until the end because all the cheeses have some salt and you may not need to add more.