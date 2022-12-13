Eggplant Parmesan Stacks

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

12 slices of eggplant approximately 1/2 inch thick (about 2 large eggplants)

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 T house seasoning

1 t of Italian seasoning

1 cup of panko bread crumbs (gf)

½ cup grated parmesan

1 cup marinara sauce prepared or homemade

1 cup parmesan cheese shaved

2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves

more olive oil, and red pepper flakes for serving

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees F. Arrange the eggplant slices on a rimmed baking sheet and coat front and back with the olive oil. Work quickly to coat them, as the eggplant will absorb the oil. Season generously with house seasoning on both sides. Arrange four eggplant slices on sheet tray. Add each slice with some spinach, a spoonful of marinara sauce and top some parmesan cheese. Repeat the layers two more times, then drizzle each stack (you should have 4 stacks) with olive oil. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 minutes. Remove from oven, add additional parmesan cheese on top of each stack and bake for an additional 8-10 mins or until the cheese is melted. Serve with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, and little bit of crushed red pepper if desired. Enjoy!

