What’s Cooking: Failproof Glazed Ham

Failproof Glazed Ham

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 40-50 mins

Serves: 10-12 servings

Ingredients

8-9lb bone-in smoked ham

1/2 cup yellow mustard

1/2 cup turbinado or brown sugar

1/2 cup fresh crushed pineapple with juice (you can use can if you wish)

Agave or Honey

Sprinkle of fresh cracked black pepper

Cooking spray

Instructions

Spray the bottom of a shallow baking dish with cooking spray, and set ham in dish. If its a ½ ham put cut side down.

Slather the yellow mustard all over the ham

Sprinkle and pat the sugar on top of the mustard. No worries if some falls in dish.

If using fresh pineapple squeeze the juice into the pan and press the pineapple on top of the ham. If canned, drain the juice into pan then top ham with pineapple.

Drizzle agave all over ham and sprinkle with a little fresh cracked black pepper.

Place ham in a 300-325 degree oven uncovered and bake for approximately 4-5 mins per lb. Or until warmed and pineapple is lightly browned. Don’t over bake!

Let rest for 10 mins. Then slice however you like and enjoy!

*Chef’s Note: My absolute favorite ham to work with is the Gold Label Ham that my butchers, the Urbaniak Brothers Meat Market in Erie, Pa, makes. I always ask them to cut the bone out and then stick it back in. Makes for easy slicing and you can use the bone for soup!