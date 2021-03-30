What’s Cooking: Failproof Glazed Ham

Failproof Glazed Ham
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 40-50 mins
Serves: 10-12 servings
Ingredients
- 8-9lb bone-in smoked ham
- 1/2 cup yellow mustard
- 1/2 cup turbinado or brown sugar
- 1/2 cup fresh crushed pineapple with juice (you can use can if you wish)
- Agave or Honey
- Sprinkle of fresh cracked black pepper
- Cooking spray
Instructions
- Spray the bottom of a shallow baking dish with cooking spray, and set ham in dish. If its a ½ ham put cut side down.
- Slather the yellow mustard all over the ham
- Sprinkle and pat the sugar on top of the mustard. No worries if some falls in dish.
- If using fresh pineapple squeeze the juice into the pan and press the pineapple on top of the ham. If canned, drain the juice into pan then top ham with pineapple.
- Drizzle agave all over ham and sprinkle with a little fresh cracked black pepper.
- Place ham in a 300-325 degree oven uncovered and bake for approximately 4-5 mins per lb. Or until warmed and pineapple is lightly browned. Don’t over bake!
- Let rest for 10 mins. Then slice however you like and enjoy!
*Chef’s Note: My absolute favorite ham to work with is the Gold Label Ham that my butchers, the Urbaniak Brothers Meat Market in Erie, Pa, makes. I always ask them to cut the bone out and then stick it back in. Makes for easy slicing and you can use the bone for soup!