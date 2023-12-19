Festive Italian Cheese Log

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins

Serves: about 20 servings (appetizer)

Ingredients:

Cheese log ingredients

  • 1 lb cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup sour cream 
  • 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
  • 1 teaspoon house seasoning and a pinch of red chili flakes (adjust to taste)
  • 6 oz salami, finely chopped
  • 1/3 cup green onion, finely minced

Cheese log toppings

  • 3/4 cup green & black olive tapenade or olives finely chopped
  •  1cup sun-dried tomato strips in oil
  • 1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped (or chives)
  • 1 cup pecorino romano cheese, freshly grated
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Rosemary sprigs (garnish, optional)
  • Multi-grain or other crackers, for serving

Instructions:

  1. Spray a large piece of plastic wrap with oil then line with plastic wrap with overhang in a loaf pan.
  2. Mix Cheese Log ingredients together. Taste and adjust with a pinch of salt if needed.
  3. Scrape into loaf pan and level surface, pressing to remove air pockets.
  4. Cover with the cling wrap overhang and refrigerate for 4 hours or up to 1 week.
  5. Turn out onto a platter, peel off cling wrap.
  6. Top with olive tapenade and sun-dried tomato and pour over EVOO. Garnish with parsley and rosemary sprigs(if using). Enjoy!

Chef note: Best served at room temp with crackers and celery or carrot sticks.