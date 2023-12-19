Festive Italian Cheese Log
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins
Serves: about 20 servings (appetizer)
Ingredients:
Cheese log ingredients
- 1 lb cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 teaspoon Italian Seasoning
- 1 teaspoon house seasoning and a pinch of red chili flakes (adjust to taste)
- 6 oz salami, finely chopped
- 1/3 cup green onion, finely minced
Cheese log toppings
- 3/4 cup green & black olive tapenade or olives finely chopped
- 1cup sun-dried tomato strips in oil
- 1/4 cup parsley, finely chopped (or chives)
- 1 cup pecorino romano cheese, freshly grated
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Rosemary sprigs (garnish, optional)
- Multi-grain or other crackers, for serving
Instructions:
- Spray a large piece of plastic wrap with oil then line with plastic wrap with overhang in a loaf pan.
- Mix Cheese Log ingredients together. Taste and adjust with a pinch of salt if needed.
- Scrape into loaf pan and level surface, pressing to remove air pockets.
- Cover with the cling wrap overhang and refrigerate for 4 hours or up to 1 week.
- Turn out onto a platter, peel off cling wrap.
- Top with olive tapenade and sun-dried tomato and pour over EVOO. Garnish with parsley and rosemary sprigs(if using). Enjoy!
Chef note: Best served at room temp with crackers and celery or carrot sticks.