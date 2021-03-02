What’s Cooking: Forbidden Bowl

Forbidden Bowl

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

1 cup forbidden black rice

1-3/4 cup water

Pinch of kosher salt

1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 medium red onion, slice

1 small bunch of asparagus, sliced on bias in 1 inch pieces

6 oz cremini, porcini, or even white button mushrooms wiped and cut in 1-2 inch chunks

1-2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic and onion)

Nice pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 cup of crumbled feta or goat cheese

Olive oil to finish

2 cups of cook white or basmati race

Instructions