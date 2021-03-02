What’s Cooking: Forbidden Bowl

Forbidden Bowl
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
1 cup forbidden black rice
1-3/4 cup water
Pinch of kosher salt
1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
1 medium red onion, slice
1 small bunch of asparagus, sliced on bias in 1 inch pieces
6 oz cremini, porcini, or even white button mushrooms wiped and cut in 1-2 inch chunks
1-2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic and onion)
Nice pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
1/4 cup of crumbled feta or goat cheese
Olive oil to finish
2 cups of cook white or basmati race
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Bring 1 cup black rice and 1-3/4 cup of water or broth to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 18-20 mins. Or until most of water is absorbed. Texture is chewy & nutty.
- Place asparagus, onion and mushrooms on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with ½ t of Chef blend & pinch of red pepper flakes. Place tray on top rack of oven. Roast until veggies are tender (about 20 minutes).
- Put a scoop of white rice in your bowl on on your plate make a small well and put a generous spoonful of forbidden rice in well.
- Top the rice with the array of vegetables. Add more chef blend if desired and an additional pinch of red pepper flakes. Sprinkle with feta or goat cheese. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and enjoy!