Forbidden Stuffed Peppers

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 Red, yellow or orange bell peppers, halved and seeded
  • 1 cup forbidden black rice
  • 2 cups water
  • Pinch of kosher salt
  • 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup of corn from cob or can drained
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 6oz cremini, porcini or even white button mushrooms wiped and cut in 1-2 inch chunks
  • 1-2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • Nice pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
  • Olive oil to finish

Instructions

  1.  Preheat oven to 425 F. 
  2. Bring 1 cup black rice and water or broth to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 18-20 mins. Or until most of water is absorbed. Texture is chewy & nutty.
  3. Place onion and mushrooms on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with ½ t of Chef blend & pinch of red pepper flakes. Place tray on top rack of oven. Roast until veggies are tender (about 10 minutes).
  4. Mix rice, mushrooms and corn all together. Stuff pepper halves with mixture. Place on a sheet tray sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in oven for approximately 15 minutes or until peppers are tender and lightly charred.
  5. Season with some additional chef blend if desired and a pinch more of red pepper flakes. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and Enjoy!

