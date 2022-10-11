Forbidden Stuffed Peppers
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 Red, yellow or orange bell peppers, halved and seeded
- 1 cup forbidden black rice
- 2 cups water
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 1-2 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- 1 cup of corn from cob or can drained
- ½ red onion, diced
- 6oz cremini, porcini or even white button mushrooms wiped and cut in 1-2 inch chunks
- 1-2 teaspoons Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
- Nice pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
- Olive oil to finish
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 F.
- Bring 1 cup black rice and water or broth to boil. Turn heat to low and simmer for 18-20 mins. Or until most of water is absorbed. Texture is chewy & nutty.
- Place onion and mushrooms on a sheet tray lightly sprayed with cooking spray. Drizzle with olive oil and season with ½ t of Chef blend & pinch of red pepper flakes. Place tray on top rack of oven. Roast until veggies are tender (about 10 minutes).
- Mix rice, mushrooms and corn all together. Stuff pepper halves with mixture. Place on a sheet tray sprayed with cooking spray. Bake in oven for approximately 15 minutes or until peppers are tender and lightly charred.
- Season with some additional chef blend if desired and a pinch more of red pepper flakes. Drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and Enjoy!
