Fried Apple Hand Pies
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 25-30min
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3 medium/large apples
- 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
- ¼ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- Homemade or store-bought pie crust
Instructions
- Peel, core and chop the apples into small pieces. Melt the butter in a 10-12-inch fry pan. Cook the apples over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes or until soft. Sprinkle with brown sugar, and lemon juice while they cook. Stir occasionally, making sure they do not burn. Dissolve the cornstarch in 2-3T of cold water. Stir.
- Pour in the cornstarch mixture once they are almost done and let cook to thicken the apples and juice.
- Remove from the heat and add the cinnamon and nutmeg and stir to combine. Let the pie filling cool completely.
- Roll out pie crust on a lightly floured surface, into 4-6 inch ovals, about ⅛-1/4-inch thick.
- Scoop about 1 tablespoon or so of the cooled pie filling in the center of each round.
- Fold over, lightly press down on the filling and the edges. (Lightly wet edges with water) Crimp the edges of the dough with the tines of a fork.
- Heat the oil until very hot.
- Place a few hand pies in the hot oil. Fry until they are brown on both sides, about 3-4 minutes.
- Remove and drain on paper towels on a half-sheet pan. Dust with powdered sugar while they are still warm. Enjoy!J
