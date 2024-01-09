Fried Apple Hand Pies

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 25-30min

Serves: 6 servings

Ingredients

  • 3 medium/large apples 
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • ¼ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½  teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • Homemade or store-bought pie crust

Instructions

  1. Peel, core and chop the apples into small pieces. Melt the butter in a 10-12-inch fry pan. Cook the apples over medium heat for about 15-20 minutes or until soft. Sprinkle with brown sugar, and lemon juice while they cook. Stir occasionally, making sure they do not burn. Dissolve the cornstarch in 2-3T of cold water. Stir.
  2. Pour in the cornstarch mixture once they are almost done and let cook to thicken the apples and juice.
  3. Remove from the heat and add the cinnamon and nutmeg and stir to combine. Let the pie filling cool completely.
  1. Roll out pie crust on a lightly floured surface, into 4-6 inch ovals, about ⅛-1/4-inch thick.
  2. Scoop about 1 tablespoon or so of the cooled pie filling in the center of each round.
  3. Fold over, lightly press down on the filling and the edges. (Lightly wet edges with water) Crimp the edges of the dough with the tines of a fork.
  4. Heat the oil until very hot.
  5. Place a few hand pies in the hot oil. Fry until they are brown on both sides, about 3-4 minutes.
  6. Remove and drain on paper towels on a half-sheet pan. Dust with powdered sugar while they are still warm. Enjoy!J

