Fried Fish Sandwich
Recipe adapted by Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Ingredients
- 4 (5oz) skinless haddock (grouper, mahi mahi,) fillets
- 1 3/4 tsp. kosher salt
- vegetable oil
- 3/4 cup gluten free flour
- 3/4 cup finely ground yellow cornmeal
- 3/4 tsp. black pepper
- ¼ cup tarter sauce (recipe to follow)
- 1 cup Chef Lisa’s kicking coleslaw
- 4 crustini buns, split
Directions
- Pat fillets dry with paper towels; sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Pour oil to a depth of 2 inches in a large Dutch oven; heat oil to 375°F. Stir together flour, cornmeal, pepper, and 3/4 teaspoon of the salt in a large shallow bowl.
- Place 1 fillet into cornmeal mixture, turning to coat. Transfer to a plate, and repeat with remaining fillets.
- Gently add breaded fillets to hot oil; cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 145°F, 6 to 8 minutes.
- Remove from oil using a spider skimmer or slotted spoon, and place on a wire rack set over a large rimmed baking sheet. Repeat with remaining fillets.
- Stir together tarter sauce ingredients. Spread tarter sauce mixture onto cut sides of buns. Place fish filets on bottoms of buns top with kicking coleslaw, then lid it and enjoy!
Tarter Sauce Recipe: combine mayo, dill, celery seed, relish, hot sauce, minced garlic, pepper, and apple cider vinegar. Adjust seasoning to taste.
