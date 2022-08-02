Fried Jerk Fish Sandwich

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time); 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 1-1/2 lbs of white fish fillets (cod, tilapia, flounder, etc.)  
  • 2 tsp house seasoning, divided
  • 2T jerk seasoning, divided
  • 1 cup panko bread crumbs mixed with 1tsp of house seasoning and 1T of jerk seasoning
  • Romaine lettuce leaves
  • Tomato, sliced
  • (4) Pretzel, Brioche or Kaiser rolls
  • Tarter Sauce (recipe to follow)
  • 2 cups vegetable, canola or peanut oil

Chef Lisa’s Tarter Sauce

  • ½ cup mayo or veganaisse
  • 1/2 tsp finely minced celery, leaves preferably
  • 1/4t dill
  • ¼ c diced baby gherkins or relish
  • 1T apple cider vinegar
  • 1t hot sauce
  • Salt & pepper

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry

Instructions:

  • Season moistened fish filets with 1T of jerk seasoning and coat with seasoned bread crumbs. Let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Heat cast iron skillet with oil until a piece of panko sizzles. Carefully add filets and fry 2 mins per side or until coating is crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with a little house seasoning.
  • Spread sauce on bun, then build your sandwich with fish, lettuce and tomatoes. Enjoy!

