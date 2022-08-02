Fried Jerk Fish Sandwich
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time); 5-6 mins (cook time)
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 lbs of white fish fillets (cod, tilapia, flounder, etc.)
- 2 tsp house seasoning, divided
- 2T jerk seasoning, divided
- 1 cup panko bread crumbs mixed with 1tsp of house seasoning and 1T of jerk seasoning
- Romaine lettuce leaves
- Tomato, sliced
- (4) Pretzel, Brioche or Kaiser rolls
- Tarter Sauce (recipe to follow)
- 2 cups vegetable, canola or peanut oil
Chef Lisa’s Tarter Sauce
- ½ cup mayo or veganaisse
- 1/2 tsp finely minced celery, leaves preferably
- 1/4t dill
- ¼ c diced baby gherkins or relish
- 1T apple cider vinegar
- 1t hot sauce
- Salt & pepper
Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry
Instructions:
- Season moistened fish filets with 1T of jerk seasoning and coat with seasoned bread crumbs. Let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Heat cast iron skillet with oil until a piece of panko sizzles. Carefully add filets and fry 2 mins per side or until coating is crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with a little house seasoning.
- Spread sauce on bun, then build your sandwich with fish, lettuce and tomatoes. Enjoy!
