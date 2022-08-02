Fried Jerk Fish Sandwich

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20 (mins inactive time); 5-6 mins (cook time)

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

1-1/2 lbs of white fish fillets (cod, tilapia, flounder, etc.)

2 tsp house seasoning, divided

2T jerk seasoning, divided

1 cup panko bread crumbs mixed with 1tsp of house seasoning and 1T of jerk seasoning

Romaine lettuce leaves

Tomato, sliced

(4) Pretzel, Brioche or Kaiser rolls

Tarter Sauce (recipe to follow)

2 cups vegetable, canola or peanut oil

Chef Lisa’s Tarter Sauce

½ cup mayo or veganaisse

1/2 tsp finely minced celery, leaves preferably

1/4t dill

¼ c diced baby gherkins or relish

1T apple cider vinegar

1t hot sauce

Salt & pepper

Mix all ingredients together and let sit for flavors to marry

Instructions:

Season moistened fish filets with 1T of jerk seasoning and coat with seasoned bread crumbs. Let sit on a plate for 5 mins. Heat cast iron skillet with oil until a piece of panko sizzles. Carefully add filets and fry 2 mins per side or until coating is crispy. Drain on paper towels and sprinkle with a little house seasoning.

Spread sauce on bun, then build your sandwich with fish, lettuce and tomatoes. Enjoy!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa