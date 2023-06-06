Grilled Cauliflower Steak w/Lemon Pepper Orange Roughy
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 (6oz) portions of Orange Roughy filets
- 1 large head of cauliflower cut into 4 “steaks” about ¾ inch thick
- 1T lemon pepper seasoning
- 2t Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought I used my signature jerk blend)
- Kosher salt for seasoning if needed.
- EVOO to drizzle
Instructions
- Soak Orange Roughy filets in buttermilk for at least 10 mins but 30 mins is even better.
- Heat a cast iron grill pan or plate over medium high heat until very hot
- Sprinkle jerk seasoning on both sides of cauli steaks.
- Spray grill pan with cooking spray and place steaks down in pan. Cook for about 7-8 mins on each side, or until a knife is easily inserted into the core. Set to side
- Remove the Roughy from buttermilk. Season with lemon pepper. Spray grill with cooking spray and place fish on grill. Cook 5mins on first side, flip and cook 2-3 mins more.
- Serve filets on top of steaks with a drizzle of olive oil and lemon wedge.
Chef’s notes:
- soaking the filets in buttermilk mellow out the fishy taste. If you don’t have buttermilk squeeze 2T of lemon juice into regular milk and it will work the same.
- Taste your lemon pepper seasoning. Mine was a no salt blend, but I find that many of the store bought ones can be very salty and you won’t need to add any additional salt.