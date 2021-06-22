What’s Cooking: Grilled Drumsticks with Peach Glaze

Grilled Drumsticks with Peach Glaze
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15-20 mins
Serves: 3-4
Ingredients:
Chicken Rub
- ¼ cup chili powder
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 1 tablespoon thyme
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 6-8 chicken drumsticks
- Store bought peach preserves
Instructions:
- In a small bowl or Ziploc bag, mix together rub seasonings.
- Season drumsticks with rub & oil and let marinade for 30 minutes or up to overnight.
- Grease grill or grill pan and heat to medium high heat.
- Add drumsticks and cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping every 4-5 minutes or until meat reaches 175-180 degrees internally.
- Warm peach preserves in microwave or warm water until pourable.
- Use a brush to glaze the drums with sauce.
- Enjoy!