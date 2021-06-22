What’s Cooking: Grilled Drumsticks with Peach Glaze

Grilled Drumsticks with Peach Glaze

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg     

Cook Time: 15-20 mins

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients:

Chicken Rub

  • ¼ cup chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 1 tablespoon thyme
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 6-8 chicken drumsticks
  • Store bought peach preserves

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl or Ziploc bag, mix together rub seasonings.
  • Season drumsticks with rub & oil and let marinade for 30 minutes or up to overnight.
  • Grease grill or grill pan and heat to medium high heat.
  • Add drumsticks and cook for 20-25 minutes, flipping every 4-5 minutes or until meat reaches 175-180 degrees internally.
  • Warm peach preserves in microwave or warm water until pourable.
  • Use a brush to glaze the drums with sauce.
  • Enjoy!

