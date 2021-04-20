What’s Cooking: Grilled Jerk Salmon Filets

Grilled Jerk Salmon Filets

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 (5-6oz) portions of salmon filets
  • Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought or my recipe below)

Instructions

  • Heat a cast iron grill pan or plate over medium high heat until very hot  
  • Sprinkle jerk seasoning on both sides salmon (You can season ahead of time and let sit in fridge. Seasoning will permeate fish even more).
  • Place filets face down in pan. Cook for about 3 mins on each side, or until done to your liking
  • Serve salmon with your favorite sides.

**Chef note: Jerk Seasoning recipe

  • 1 ½ Tablespoon EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder & Dried Chives
  • 1 Tablespoon EACH: Allspice, Dried Thyme & Turbinado sugar
  • 2 teaspoons EACH: Kosher Salt & Cayenne (or more if you like it spicier)
  • 1 ½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
  • ½ – ¼ teaspoon EACH: Smoky Paprika, Cumin, Ground Cinnamon & Ginger 

Mix all ingredients together in an airtight container and keep 6 months to a year in a cool dark place.

