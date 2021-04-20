What’s Cooking: Grilled Jerk Salmon Filets

Grilled Jerk Salmon Filets

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 10 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

4 (5-6oz) portions of salmon filets

Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought or my recipe below)

Instructions

Heat a cast iron grill pan or plate over medium high heat until very hot

Sprinkle jerk seasoning on both sides salmon (You can season ahead of time and let sit in fridge. Seasoning will permeate fish even more).

Place filets face down in pan. Cook for about 3 mins on each side, or until done to your liking

Serve salmon with your favorite sides.

**Chef note: Jerk Seasoning recipe

1 ½ Tablespoon EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder & Dried Chives

1 Tablespoon EACH: Allspice, Dried Thyme & Turbinado sugar

2 teaspoons EACH: Kosher Salt & Cayenne (or more if you like it spicier)

1 ½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes

1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper

½ – ¼ teaspoon EACH: Smoky Paprika, Cumin, Ground Cinnamon & Ginger

Mix all ingredients together in an airtight container and keep 6 months to a year in a cool dark place.