What’s Cooking: Grilled ‘Radicchiolous’ Salad

Grilled “Radicchiolous” Salad

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 6 ppl

Ingredients:

3 heads of radicchio, quarter wedges lengthwise

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil (plus some for brushing the radicchio)

2 Tbls red wine vinegar

3 Tbls date nectar (honey or agave will work equally as well)

2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cracked black pepper

6 cups Baby Spinach

4-5 oz Bleu or Gorgonzola, crumbled

Toasted pecans





Instructions:

Preheat your grill pan, gas or charcoal grill to medium high heat.

Rinse radicchio, pat dry, brush the wedges with evoo (olive oil) and place them in pan or on grill. Cover and cook until you have grill marks, but the middle is still crisp tender. This is approximately 3-4 minutes per side. Once cooked, set on a plate. Note: I like to cut out the core. This is perfectly edible, but I just think the dish is more palatable with them removed. Then chop leaves.

In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, date nectar (or honey or agave), mustard & pepper until emulsified.

Divide the baby spinach among plates. Take the radicchio and top each plate of spinach. Crumble the bleu cheese over the top and then the toasted pecans. Drizzled each with the vinaigrette and serve the extra on the side. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Radicchio is a bitter, spicy lettuce, that packs a flavorful punch! Its loaded with vitamin K and antioxidants. Used often in Italian cuisine as a grilled addition to risottos. As the whether cools, radicchios flavor mellows considerably.