Grilled Wedge Salad w/ Buttermilk Bleu Cheese Dressing

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 6 ppl

Ingredients:

1 large head of iceberg lettuce, cut in half. Then cut each half in half or third size wedges

1-2t house seasoning (kosher salt, cracked pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

1-2T olive oil

About 6 slices of panchetta or bacon cooked until crispy. Crumble and set a side.

Cherry tomatoes cut in half

Dried Cranberries

3-4 boiled eggs, chopped (see note below)

4oz bleu cheese crumbled

½ cup of buttermilk

4T sour cream

1-2T lemon juice

Kosher salt & cracked pepper to taste

¼ c sliced garlic chives or scallions





Instructions:

Preheat your grill pan, or gas or charcoal grill to medium high heat.

Brush the iceberg wedges with olive oil and sprinkle with house seasoning. Place them in pan or on grill. Cook until you have grill marks, but the middle is still crisp tender. This is approximately 3-4 minutes per side. Once cooked set on a plater or individual plates.

In a small bowl, mash the bleu cheese with a fork. Add buttermilk, sour cream, and lemon juice and whisk to combine. Season with S & P. Stir in chives.

Drizzle generously on top of wedges then scatter bacon, craisins, tomatoes and chopped tomatoes. Pass extra dressing at table. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: Perfect boiled egg. Bring water to the boil add eggs, boil for 6 mins. Shut water off and let eggs sit in water for 8 mins. Pour off water shake pot to crack shells run under cold water until you can handle, shell will peel easily and yolks will be perfect!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook or Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa