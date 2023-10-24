Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 6 ppl
Ingredients:
- 3 tablespoons vegetable or light olive oil
- 1 large onion diced
- 1 small yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and diced
- 2 stalks/ribs celery, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 14 ounces can diced tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon house seasoning
- 1/2t salt
- 1/2 t each dried thyme and dried oregano
- 3 T Cajun seasoning, (adjust to your tastes/heat preference)
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 1/2 cups cooked white long grain rice
- 3-4 cups low sodium chicken broth
- 1lb jumbo raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 2 cups andouille sausage, sliced into ½ moons
- 1 teaspoon file powder
- Sliced green onions and chopped parsley, to garnish
Instructions:
- Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season the shrimp with Cajun seasoning and set aside.
- Sauté the onion, bell pepper and celery until soft and transparent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).
- Stir in the tomatoes; season with salt, thyme, oregano, hot sauce, and the Cajun seasoning. Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium. Add sausage and rice. Cover and let simmer for about 8-10 minutes. Add shrimp and simmer 5 minutes, or until shrimp are pink.
- Sprinkle the file and stir to incorporate. Adjust heat with extra hot sauce, or Cajun seasoning. Serve with sliced green onions and parsley. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: Serve with skillet cornbread for a most satisfying & comforting Southern dish.
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @DinnerIsServedByLisa