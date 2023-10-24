Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 6 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 3 tablespoons vegetable or light olive oil
  • 1 large onion diced
  • 1 small yellow bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and diced
  • 2 stalks/ribs celery, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 14 ounces can diced tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon house seasoning
  • 1/2t salt
  • 1/2 t each dried thyme and dried oregano
  • 3 T Cajun seasoning, (adjust to your tastes/heat preference)
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1 1/2 cups cooked white long grain rice
  • 3-4 cups low sodium chicken broth
  • 1lb jumbo raw shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 2 cups andouille sausage, sliced into ½ moons
  • 1 teaspoon file powder
  • Sliced green onions and chopped parsley, to garnish

Instructions:

  1. Heat oil in a large pot or Dutch oven over medium heat. Season the shrimp with Cajun seasoning and set aside. 
  2. Sauté the onion, bell pepper and celery until soft and transparent. Add the garlic and cook until fragrant (30 seconds).
  3. Stir in the tomatoes; season with salt, thyme, oregano, hot sauce, and the Cajun seasoning. Add chicken broth, bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low-medium. Add sausage and rice. Cover and let simmer for about 8-10 minutes. Add shrimp and simmer 5 minutes, or until shrimp are pink. 
  4. Sprinkle the file and stir to incorporate. Adjust heat with extra hot sauce, or Cajun seasoning. Serve with sliced green onions and parsley. Enjoy! 

Chef’s Note: Serve with skillet cornbread for a most satisfying & comforting Southern dish.

