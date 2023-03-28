Haddock Roulades (rolls)

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

  • (4) 8oz haddock filets
  • ¼ c evoo
  • 2t house seasoning
  • 8 slices of bacon
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • ½ t kosher salt
  • 1T smoked paprika
  • 2 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup of baby spinach
  • ½ cup of artichoke hearts, sliced in half
  • Grape or cherry tomatoes, approximately 1 cup

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Lay slices of bacon down, 2 slices per fillet. Then lay the filet on the bacon.
  • Sprinkle filets w salt, house seasoning, and smoky paprika.
  • Top each filet with artichokes and spinach.
  • Roll each filet and place on baking dish, seam side down. (No need to spray dish).
  • Add any leftover spinach and artichoke stragglers along with the tomatoes.
  • Top the the dish with the minced garlic and drizzle with olive oil.
  • Pour the broth into the bottom of the dish.
  • Cook covered for 10 mins. Then uncover and cook for additional 10 mins or until thermometer inserted into middle of fish reads 135 degrees.
  • Top with the pan sauce and garnish w/lemon slices (optional) Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: I served my roulades on a bed of steamed coconut rice.

Follow & like Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinner is served