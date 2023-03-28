Haddock Roulades (rolls)
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 4ppl
Ingredients:
- (4) 8oz haddock filets
- ¼ c evoo
- 2t house seasoning
- 8 slices of bacon
- 1 cup chicken broth
- ½ t kosher salt
- 1T smoked paprika
- 2 garlic clove, minced
- 1 cup of baby spinach
- ½ cup of artichoke hearts, sliced in half
- Grape or cherry tomatoes, approximately 1 cup
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Lay slices of bacon down, 2 slices per fillet. Then lay the filet on the bacon.
- Sprinkle filets w salt, house seasoning, and smoky paprika.
- Top each filet with artichokes and spinach.
- Roll each filet and place on baking dish, seam side down. (No need to spray dish).
- Add any leftover spinach and artichoke stragglers along with the tomatoes.
- Top the the dish with the minced garlic and drizzle with olive oil.
- Pour the broth into the bottom of the dish.
- Cook covered for 10 mins. Then uncover and cook for additional 10 mins or until thermometer inserted into middle of fish reads 135 degrees.
- Top with the pan sauce and garnish w/lemon slices (optional) Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: I served my roulades on a bed of steamed coconut rice.
