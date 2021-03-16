What’s Cooking: Ham, Egg & Green Frittata Muffins

Ham, Egg & Green Frittata Muffins

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20 mins

Serves: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

8 eggs

Approximately ¾ cup milk (almond, oatmeal or whatever you like)

1 t cracked black pepper

1 t kosher salt

½ t granulated garlic

½ t granulated onion

16 oz ham, chopped

1 cup baby spinach leaves

1 cup broccoli florets (fresh or frozen, thawed)

½ cup red onion, diced

1 cup shredded cheddar, parmesan or mozzarella

1/8 t or pinch red pepper flakes

Chopped green onions or parsley (just for finishing)

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375-400 degrees.

Spray muffin tins (each with 12 cups) with nonstick spray.

Whisk the eggs, milk, pepper, granulated garlic & onion and salt in a large bowl to blend well.

Divide each muffin cup evenly with ham, spinach, broccoli & red onion. Pour egg custard into each muffin cup almost to the top. Pinch of red pepper on each (if using)

Bake until the egg mixture puffs and is just set in the center, about 10 to 15 minutes. Halfway through cooking, top each muffin with cheddar cheese and finish baking. Using a butter knife, loosen the frittatas from the muffin cups and slide them onto a plate. Enjoy!

**Chef note, the variations and combinations for this recipe are only limited by your imagination and favorite veggies and/or meat combos. Great way to use up leftovers!