Holiday Frittata 

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25 mins 

Serves: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

  • 8-10 eggs
  • Approximately ¾ cup milk (almond, oatmeal, or whatever you like)
  • 1-1/2 t house seasoning
  • ½ t kosher salt
  • Pinch Red pepper flakes (about 1/8 t)
  • 2t chopped chives
  • 8 oz ham, chopped
  • 1 cup broccoli florets, steamed
  • ½ cup of sliced mushrooms
  • ¾ cup shredded cheddar, or mozzarella
  • Sliced cherry tomatoes for garnishing

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
  • Spray casserole/baking dish with nonstick spray.
  • Whisk the eggs, milk, 1t house seasoning and ¼ t of salt in a large bowl to blend well.
  • Layer dish evenly with ham, broccoli & mushrooms. Sprinkle rest of house seasoning, salt and pinch of red pepper flakes. Pour egg custard over the top of everything in dish. Cover with foil.
  • Bake until the egg mixture puffs and is just set in the center, about 20 minutes. Halfway through baking, top the frittata with cheddar cheese and finish baking.
  • Let set for a couple of minutes then cut into squares, garnish with sliced tomatoes. Enjoy!

**Chef note, the variations and combinations for this recipe are limitless and a great way to use up leftovers!**

