Holiday Frittata
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20-25 mins
Serves: 8-10 servings
Ingredients
- 8-10 eggs
- Approximately ¾ cup milk (almond, oatmeal, or whatever you like)
- 1-1/2 t house seasoning
- ½ t kosher salt
- Pinch Red pepper flakes (about 1/8 t)
- 2t chopped chives
- 8 oz ham, chopped
- 1 cup broccoli florets, steamed
- ½ cup of sliced mushrooms
- ¾ cup shredded cheddar, or mozzarella
- Sliced cherry tomatoes for garnishing
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
- Spray casserole/baking dish with nonstick spray.
- Whisk the eggs, milk, 1t house seasoning and ¼ t of salt in a large bowl to blend well.
- Layer dish evenly with ham, broccoli & mushrooms. Sprinkle rest of house seasoning, salt and pinch of red pepper flakes. Pour egg custard over the top of everything in dish. Cover with foil.
- Bake until the egg mixture puffs and is just set in the center, about 20 minutes. Halfway through baking, top the frittata with cheddar cheese and finish baking.
- Let set for a couple of minutes then cut into squares, garnish with sliced tomatoes. Enjoy!
**Chef note, the variations and combinations for this recipe are limitless and a great way to use up leftovers!**
Follow and like Chef Lisa @ Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram