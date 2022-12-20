Holiday Frittata

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 8-10 servings

Ingredients

8-10 eggs

Approximately ¾ cup milk (almond, oatmeal, or whatever you like)

1-1/2 t house seasoning

½ t kosher salt

Pinch Red pepper flakes (about 1/8 t)

2t chopped chives

8 oz ham, chopped

1 cup broccoli florets, steamed

½ cup of sliced mushrooms

¾ cup shredded cheddar, or mozzarella

Sliced cherry tomatoes for garnishing

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Spray casserole/baking dish with nonstick spray.

Whisk the eggs, milk, 1t house seasoning and ¼ t of salt in a large bowl to blend well.

Layer dish evenly with ham, broccoli & mushrooms. Sprinkle rest of house seasoning, salt and pinch of red pepper flakes. Pour egg custard over the top of everything in dish. Cover with foil.

Bake until the egg mixture puffs and is just set in the center, about 20 minutes. Halfway through baking, top the frittata with cheddar cheese and finish baking.

Let set for a couple of minutes then cut into squares, garnish with sliced tomatoes. Enjoy!

**Chef note, the variations and combinations for this recipe are limitless and a great way to use up leftovers!**

Follow and like Chef Lisa @ Dinner Is Served on Facebook & Instagram