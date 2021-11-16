What’s Cooking: Homemade Cranberry Sauce

Homemade Cranberry Sauce
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: Approx. 2-1/2 cups
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup water
- 3/4 cup
- 1 (12 oz) bag fresh cranberries
- Zest & juice of one orange
- Zest & juice of one lemon
- 1/4 t cinnamon
- 1/4 t nutmeg
- 1/8 t allspice
- Pinch salt
Instructions:
In a medium sauce pan over high heat, bring the water and sugar to a boil. Add the cranberries, orange zest, spices, and salt and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium and boil gently for 12 to 15 minutes, until most of cranberries have burst open.
At this point you can mash with a potato masher or use a stick blender to make it smoother.
Transfer sauce to a serving bowl. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
Chef’s Note: Sauce can be made ahead and kept for a good week to 10 days in a covered container in the refrigerator. It can also be frozen for up to two months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator before using.