What’s Cooking: Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Honey Garlic Pork Chops
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 25 mins
Serves: 4ppl
Ingredients:
- 4 pork chops bone in, about 1 in. thick
- Salt and pepper, season
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup honey
- Water for brining
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Brine chops in water with salt, pepper and garlic powder and the honey for at least 30 mins.
Drain chops and season with garlic powder a pinch of salt & pepper. Heat butter and olive oil in skillet. Add chops to skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes, turn chops and sear for another 2-3 minutes then put skillet into oven and cook until chops are done. Approximately 15-18 minutes or until the chops are cooked through. Baste generously with the pan sauce and a drizzle of honey or agave to finish.
Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta or with a salad.
Chef’s Note: The chops are perfect paired with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus. Add some wine and its a perfect date night meal!