What’s Cooking: Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Honey Garlic Pork Chops

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 25 mins

Serves: 4ppl

Ingredients:

4 pork chops bone in, about 1 in. thick

Salt and pepper, season

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

6 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup honey

Water for brining

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Brine chops in water with salt, pepper and garlic powder and the honey for at least 30 mins.

Drain chops and season with garlic powder a pinch of salt & pepper. Heat butter and olive oil in skillet. Add chops to skillet and sear for 2-3 minutes, turn chops and sear for another 2-3 minutes then put skillet into oven and cook until chops are done. Approximately 15-18 minutes or until the chops are cooked through. Baste generously with the pan sauce and a drizzle of honey or agave to finish.

Garnish with parsley and serve over vegetables, rice, pasta or with a salad.

Chef’s Note: The chops are perfect paired with roasted baby potatoes and asparagus. Add some wine and its a perfect date night meal!