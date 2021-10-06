What’s Cooking: Honey Soy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: inactive: at least 30 mins active: 6-8 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
(4) 6-8oz salmon filets with or without skin
MARINADE:
6 minced garlic cloves
1-1/2 T minced ginger
½ t crushed red pepper flakes
¼ c olive oil
½ c soy sauce (I prefer low sodium)
½ c honey or agave
Chopped scallions (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- In a small bowl mix all marinade ingredients except scallions (if using)
- Place salmon in a sealable bag
- Pour half of the marinade onto the salmon. Save other half
- Marinate salmon for at least 30 mins.
- Heat a cast iron grill pan or skillet on high until hot (you can also use an oven proof stainless steel skillet)
- Remove salmon from marinade, add to hot pan and put into heated oven and cook for 2-3 then flip the salmon and cook for another 2 mins
- Remove salmon from skillet then add remaining marinade and reduce for a couple of minutes
- Drizzle the salmon with the sauce, sprinkle with scallions, and serve with a side of veggies. I used Brussel Sprouts. Enjoy!
Chef’s note: I find cooking the salmon with skin on helps with not overcooking.