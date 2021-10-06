What’s Cooking: Honey Soy Glazed Salmon with Roasted Brussel Sprouts

Honey Soy Glazed Salmon

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: inactive: at least 30 mins active: 6-8 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

(4) 6-8oz salmon filets with or without skin

MARINADE:

6 minced garlic cloves

1-1/2 T minced ginger

½ t crushed red pepper flakes

¼ c olive oil

½ c soy sauce (I prefer low sodium)

½ c honey or agave

Chopped scallions (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees

In a small bowl mix all marinade ingredients except scallions (if using)

Place salmon in a sealable bag

Pour half of the marinade onto the salmon. Save other half

Marinate salmon for at least 30 mins.

Heat a cast iron grill pan or skillet on high until hot (you can also use an oven proof stainless steel skillet)

Remove salmon from marinade, add to hot pan and put into heated oven and cook for 2-3 then flip the salmon and cook for another 2 mins

Remove salmon from skillet then add remaining marinade and reduce for a couple of minutes

Drizzle the salmon with the sauce, sprinkle with scallions, and serve with a side of veggies. I used Brussel Sprouts. Enjoy!

Chef’s note: I find cooking the salmon with skin on helps with not overcooking.