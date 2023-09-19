Jamaican Jerk Salmon & Pineapple
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 (6-7oz) portions of salmon filets
- 2T Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought or my recipe below)
- 2c chunked fresh pineapple
- 1t garam masala
- 1t coriander, ground
- EVOO
- Basmati/Black Rice & Broccoli medley
Instructions
- Set oven to high broiler setting
- Sprinkle jerk seasoning on both sides salmon
- Place filets on aluminum foil lined and sprayed sheet tray. Put chunked pineapple on the same tray. Season pineapple with garam masala & coriander. Drizzle with EVOO. Cook for about 10-12 mins, or until done to your liking
- Serve salmon with the rice medley and drizzle with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil.)
**Chef’s Signature Jerk Seasoning recipe:
- 1 ½ Tablespoon EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder & Dried Chives
- 1 Tablespoon EACH: Allspice, Dried Thyme & Turbinado sugar
- 2 teaspoons EACH: Kosher Salt & Cayenne (or more if you like it spicier)
- 1 ½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
- 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
- ½ – ¼ teaspoon EACH: Smoky Paprika, Cumin, Ground Cinnamon & Ginger
Mix all ingredients together in an airtight container and keep 6 months to a year in cool dark place.