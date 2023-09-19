Jamaican Jerk Salmon & Pineapple

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg       

Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 (6-7oz) portions of salmon filets
  • 2T Jerk Seasoning (use your favorite store bought or my recipe below)
  • 2c chunked fresh pineapple
  • 1t garam masala
  • 1t coriander, ground
  • EVOO
  • Basmati/Black Rice & Broccoli medley

Instructions

  • Set oven to high broiler setting  
  • Sprinkle jerk seasoning on both sides salmon
  • Place filets on aluminum foil lined and sprayed sheet tray. Put chunked pineapple on the same tray. Season pineapple with garam masala & coriander. Drizzle with EVOO. Cook for about 10-12 mins, or until done to your liking
  • Serve salmon with the rice medley and drizzle with EVOO (extra virgin olive oil.)

**Chef’s Signature Jerk Seasoning recipe:

  • 1 ½ Tablespoon EACH: Onion Powder, Garlic Powder & Dried Chives
  • 1 Tablespoon EACH: Allspice, Dried Thyme & Turbinado sugar
  • 2 teaspoons EACH: Kosher Salt & Cayenne (or more if you like it spicier)
  • 1 ½ teaspoon Ground Nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon Red Pepper Flakes
  • 1 teaspoon Ground Black Pepper
  • ½ – ¼ teaspoon EACH: Smoky Paprika, Cumin, Ground Cinnamon & Ginger

Mix all ingredients together in an airtight container and keep 6 months to a year in cool dark place.