What’s Cooking: Leftover baked grits

Leftover Baked Grits
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 30-40 mins
Serves: 6 servings
Ingredients
- Leftover cooked grits (follow directions on box)
- Roasted rainbow of bell peppers (red, yellow, and green)
- 1 cup of shredded cheddar cheese (or cheese of choice)
- 1 egg, beaten
- half T of Cajun seasoning
- 1 T of house seasoning
Instructions
- Mix all ingredients together.
- Put mixture on a greased sheet tray or divide into portions in a muffin tin.
- Bake in a 425 degree oven until tops are slightly crispy. Approximately 30 minutes.
- Remove from oven and let sit for ten minutes, then plate and serve with your favorite protein.
Chef’s Tip: I am a big fan of pairing the baked grits with some roasted or sauteed shrimp. However, chicken, pork, or roasted veggies would also be fabulous.