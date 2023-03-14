Lemon Chicken w/ Gremolata Broccoli 

Recipe adapted by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg     

Time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless chicken breast
  • ¼ c olive oil
  • 2 t oregano
  • 2 t thyme
  • 1 t house seasoning
  • ½ t kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 2 T lemon zest plus juice (reserve 1 T of zest)
  • 1 T turbinado sugar or brown sugar
  • 1 lemon cut into wedges or slices, optional
  • 3 cups broccoli florets, blanched 
  • 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
  • Red pepper flakes, pinch
  • 2T toasted pecans
  • 4 T Italian parsley minced
  • 2t garlic, minced

Instructions            

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 13 x 9 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
  • Combine oil, spices, sugar, zest and juice in small bowl. Put the chicken breast in dish and pour mixture over the meat.
  • Nestle lemon slices around the chicken. Bake for approx. 15 mins.
  • Baste the chicken with pan juices and bake for approx. 15 mins more until chicken cooked through or reaches a temp of 165 degrees.
  • Place the broccoli and cut mushrooms on a sprayed sheet tray. Season with a little house seasoning and a pinch of red pepper flakes and bake until crisp tender. About 15-20 mins.  Blend the parley, garlic, pecans and lemon zest chop finely and sprinkle over the vegetables. Enjoy!

Chef’s Tip: Gremolata would be delicious on the chicken as well as on top of hummus!