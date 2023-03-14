Lemon Chicken w/ Gremolata Broccoli
Recipe adapted by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 25-30 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients
- 4 boneless chicken breast
- ¼ c olive oil
- 2 t oregano
- 2 t thyme
- 1 t house seasoning
- ½ t kosher salt
- 1/2 cup dry white wine
- 2 T lemon zest plus juice (reserve 1 T of zest)
- 1 T turbinado sugar or brown sugar
- 1 lemon cut into wedges or slices, optional
- 3 cups broccoli florets, blanched
- 1 cup of sliced mushrooms
- Red pepper flakes, pinch
- 2T toasted pecans
- 4 T Italian parsley minced
- 2t garlic, minced
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray 13 x 9 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Combine oil, spices, sugar, zest and juice in small bowl. Put the chicken breast in dish and pour mixture over the meat.
- Nestle lemon slices around the chicken. Bake for approx. 15 mins.
- Baste the chicken with pan juices and bake for approx. 15 mins more until chicken cooked through or reaches a temp of 165 degrees.
- Place the broccoli and cut mushrooms on a sprayed sheet tray. Season with a little house seasoning and a pinch of red pepper flakes and bake until crisp tender. About 15-20 mins. Blend the parley, garlic, pecans and lemon zest chop finely and sprinkle over the vegetables. Enjoy!
Chef’s Tip: Gremolata would be delicious on the chicken as well as on top of hummus!