What’s Cooking: Lemon Pepper Chicken w/ twice cooked potatoes & sautéed spinach

15 Minute Meal: Lemon Pepper Chicken w/twice cooked potatoes & sautéed spinach

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 3-4 ppl

Ingredients:

1/4 cup vegetable oil

12oz boneless chicken breast, sliced into thirds

1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

3/4 cup of flour (I used rice flour)

2 teaspoons of house seasoning (divided)

Baked potatoes, cut into cubes

1-2lbs fresh baby spinach

2 Tablespoons of olive oil

1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1/2 sliced red onion

Instructions:

  • Heat vegetable oil in heavy bottom skillet (I love cast iron) until shimmering.
  • Season chicken with lemon pepper.
  • Put flour on a plate and season with 1 teaspoon of house seasoning
  • Coat chicken with flour and gently lay them in the skillet
  • Cook on one side for 3-4 mins then flip and cook for additional 2-3 mins or until internal temp is 165 degrees. Remove and drain on paper towels and cover to keep warm
  • Meanwhile, dust the cubed potatoes in the flour and add to the hot oil in skillet. For this second cook we are just looking for a nice crispy outside since they are already baked. Once crispy, remove to paper towels and sprinkle with house seasoning.
  • Lastly, heat the 2 T of olive oil in a skillet until shimmering add your onion and sauté for about 1-2 mins, then add your spinach, the last of your house seasoning and the red pepper flakes. Keep tossing until spinach is wilted. Takes about a minute. Plate up and enjoy!

