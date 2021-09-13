What’s Cooking: Lemon Pepper Chicken w/ twice cooked potatoes & sautéed spinach

15 Minute Meal: Lemon Pepper Chicken w/twice cooked potatoes & sautéed spinach
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: 3-4 ppl
Ingredients:
1/4 cup vegetable oil
12oz boneless chicken breast, sliced into thirds
1 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning
3/4 cup of flour (I used rice flour)
2 teaspoons of house seasoning (divided)
Baked potatoes, cut into cubes
1-2lbs fresh baby spinach
2 Tablespoons of olive oil
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
1/2 sliced red onion
Instructions:
- Heat vegetable oil in heavy bottom skillet (I love cast iron) until shimmering.
- Season chicken with lemon pepper.
- Put flour on a plate and season with 1 teaspoon of house seasoning
- Coat chicken with flour and gently lay them in the skillet
- Cook on one side for 3-4 mins then flip and cook for additional 2-3 mins or until internal temp is 165 degrees. Remove and drain on paper towels and cover to keep warm
- Meanwhile, dust the cubed potatoes in the flour and add to the hot oil in skillet. For this second cook we are just looking for a nice crispy outside since they are already baked. Once crispy, remove to paper towels and sprinkle with house seasoning.
- Lastly, heat the 2 T of olive oil in a skillet until shimmering add your onion and sauté for about 1-2 mins, then add your spinach, the last of your house seasoning and the red pepper flakes. Keep tossing until spinach is wilted. Takes about a minute. Plate up and enjoy!