Lemon Pepper Shrimp Alfredo
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 20-25 mins
Serves: 4 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 T olive oil
- 1 T butter
- 1 medium red or white onion, diced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2-3T cornstarch
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup of almond milk (or milk of choice)
- ½ t house seasoning
- 2 t lemon pepper seasoning
- 1-1/2 cup Shredded Parmigiano Reggiano & Romano blend (you can use parmesan cheese)
- 2 cups asparagus spears cut into 1-2 inch pieces
- 1 cup of sliced cremini mushrooms
- 1-1/2 cups of baby spinach
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes
- 1lb Argentinian shrimp or your choice of raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1lb cooked whole wheat penne pasta; follow box instructions
- Olive oil, for drizzling roasted vegetables
- Extra cheese for garnishing. Lemon wedges to squeeze over dish
Instructions:
- Place asparagus & mushrooms on sprayed baking sheet. Season with ½ t lemon pepper seasoning and drizzle with olive oil. Roast in 425 oven for 15 mins until crisp tender. Set aside
- Season shrimp with ¼ t lemon pepper seasoning ¼ t of hours seasoning and set aside.
- Heat olive oil and butter in a large saute pan on medium-high heat. Add onion, sauté 1-2 mins, stir in the garlic, and sauté for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Add corn starch, broth, and milk. Simmer for 2 mins. Then add the shrimp and continue to simmer for another 2 mins or until shrimp curl like a “C” not an “O”(cooked too long and shrimp will be tough).
- Add the roasted vegetable, spinach, pasta, and 1 cup of cheese. Adjust seasoning if needed and stir until combined. Garnish with extra cheese and squeeze of lemon. Enjoy!
