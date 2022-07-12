Lemon Pepper Shrimp & Cajun Sausage

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 15 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 T olive oil

3 small bell peppers, sliced (I mixed the colors)

1 medium red or white onion, sliced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound Cajun sausage, thinly sliced into half moons. (I like Urbaniak Brothers sausage)

1 cup chicken stock

½ t Cajun seasoning

2 t lemon pepper seasoning

1lb campeche shrimp or your choice of raw jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt and pepper to taste

scallions, chopped for garnish

Instructions:

Season shrimp with lemon pepper seasoning and set aside. Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium-high heat. Add bell peppers and onion, stir to combine. Continue sauteing for 5-6 more minutes, Stir in the garlic, and saute for 1 more minute until the garlic is fragrant. Add in the sausage and saute for 1-2 minutes. Then gradually stir in the chicken stock and Cajun seasoning. Lower heat and continue to simmer for 3-4 mins. Then stir in the shrimp and continue to simmer for another minute or until shrimp curl like a “C” not and “O”(cooked too long and shrimp will be tough). Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper to taste. Then serve on top of broccoli pilaf, plain rice, cheese grits, cauliflower rice or just on its own. Garnish with chopped green onion. Enjoy!

