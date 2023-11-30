Limoncello Mushroom Pasta

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 4 people

Ingredients:

1lb fettuccine

2 tablespoons olive oil

8 ounces cremini mushrooms sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon house seasoning

1/4 t of cracked black pepper

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

¼ cup Limoncello liquer

1-2 teaspoons of butter

1 Tablespoon chopped parsley

Grated Pecorino Romano for serving

Instructions:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil and cook the fettuccine until al dente according to package instructions. (I like to cook my thicker pasta 1 minute past the suggested cooking time)

2. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high heat in a large skillet. Add the mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes until the mushrooms start to brown.

3. Add the garlic, & house seasoning & continue cooking for a few minutes until the mushrooms are caramelized and fragrant.

4. Stir the Limoncello and lemon juice into the mushrooms. It will bubble and steam.

5. Use tongs to transfer the cooked fettuccine into the skillet. Also, stir in the lemon zest and 1 pat of butter.

6. Finish the pasta by stirring in the parsley and finishing with Pecorino Romano. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: You can use your favorite pasta shape and add grilled chicken or salmon to bump up your protein.

