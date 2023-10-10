Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 15 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • (2) 8oz center cut Ahi Tuna steaks, cut into about 1in cubes
  • 1lb of cooked thin pasta (spaghetti, linguine, etc.)
  • ¼ cup of soy sauce or tamari sauce
  • 2 t rice wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
  • 2 t sesame oil
  • ½ t red pepper flakes
  • 2 cups of blanched broccolini
  • 1 c of Kalamata olives
  • ½ c diced red onion
  • 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 2 soft boiled eggs cut in half
  • 1/2 c sweet chili sauce
  • Sesame seeds to finish
  • EVOO to finish

Instructions:

  • Marinate tuna in a bowl with soy, vinegar, sesame oil, pepper flakes and ginger. Set to the side. From this point you can simply let sit for 15-20 mins and then assemble your bowl. Or you can heat a skillet over high heat, then add tune and quickly sear for like 1 minute. Then toss the tuna with your sweet chili sauce.
  • To plate put your pasta into bowl or plate. Then top with broccolini, then the olives, red onion and cherry tomatoes.
  • Top with your tuna and one egg half.
  • Finish by drizzling olive oil and sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: This dish is great room temperature. Make sure your tuna is sushi grade if you plan to eat raw!

Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinnerisservedby