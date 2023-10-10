Marinated Seared Ahi Tuna Bowl
Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: 15 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- (2) 8oz center cut Ahi Tuna steaks, cut into about 1in cubes
- 1lb of cooked thin pasta (spaghetti, linguine, etc.)
- ¼ cup of soy sauce or tamari sauce
- 2 t rice wine vinegar or apple cider vinegar
- 2 t sesame oil
- ½ t red pepper flakes
- 2 cups of blanched broccolini
- 1 c of Kalamata olives
- ½ c diced red onion
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 2 soft boiled eggs cut in half
- 1/2 c sweet chili sauce
- Sesame seeds to finish
- EVOO to finish
Instructions:
- Marinate tuna in a bowl with soy, vinegar, sesame oil, pepper flakes and ginger. Set to the side. From this point you can simply let sit for 15-20 mins and then assemble your bowl. Or you can heat a skillet over high heat, then add tune and quickly sear for like 1 minute. Then toss the tuna with your sweet chili sauce.
- To plate put your pasta into bowl or plate. Then top with broccolini, then the olives, red onion and cherry tomatoes.
- Top with your tuna and one egg half.
- Finish by drizzling olive oil and sesame seeds. Enjoy!
Chef’s Note: This dish is great room temperature. Make sure your tuna is sushi grade if you plan to eat raw!
Follow Chef Lisa on Facebook & Instagram @Dinnerisservedby