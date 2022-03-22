Meat Lovers Stuffed Puff Pastry

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: 20-25 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

(1) 10×15 sheet of puff pastry, cut in quarters

1 1/3 cup, of your favorite pizza or marinara sauce

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup mild or spicy Italian sausage, crumbled

1 cup ham, diced or cubes

12 slices of large pepperoni or more if smaller pepperoni

1 cup of cooked bacon, crumbled

1 egg + 2T of milk or water beaten together

Parmesan cheese for sprinkling

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Roll out the sheet of puff pastry with a rolling pin, then cut sheet into quarters.

Brush about an inch around each rectangle of pastry with your egg wash, then spread 1/3 of your sauce inside each of the brushed sheets.

Distribute evenly ½ cup of cheese on sheets, then follow with ¼ cup each of Italian sausage, ham and 3 slices of pepperoni for each sheet section.

Then from the bottom, roll up the pastry like a jelly roll. Place seam side down on sprayed baking sheet. Repeat with other 3 sections of pastry.

Brush the tops and side of each pocket with the egg wash. Then sprinkle with parmesan cheese. This will help to give you a tasty golden brown shiny crust.

Bake in a 425 degree oven for 25-30 mins or until bottom is brown and top is golden. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: For my sauce I roasted some chopped tomatoes, onions, & garlic seasoned with Italian seasoning until soft and mashed.

Follow Chef Lisa Heidelberg on Facebook and Instagram at Dinner Is Served By Lisa