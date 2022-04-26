Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

   Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

  • 4 boneless chicken breast, pounded
  • 1/4c olive oil
  • 2t house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)
  • 1/4c balsamic vinegar
  • 3T turbinado or brown sugar
  • 1t liquid smoke
  • 1t smoky paprika
  • 4 pretzel buns
  • Various toppings (lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled vegetables, cheese, etc….)

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.
  • Mix in a bowl oil, vinegar, house seasoning, sugar, liquid smoke & paprika
  • Place your chicken in the bowl. Cover and marinate for at least 15 mins.
  • Remove chicken from marinade and place on baking sheet
  • Bake in oven for approximately 20-25 mins. Or until chicken registers 165 degrees
  • Remove chicken from oven. Let rest
  • While chicken rests, lightly toast your buns in a skillet. Assemble sandwich with toppings of choice. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: steamed or grilled vegetables make a great side dish.

For more fun and easy recipes, please follow Dinner Is Served By Lisa on Facebook and Instagram.