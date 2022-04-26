Mesquite Chicken Pretzel Sandwich

Recipe by: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 25 mins

Serves: 4 servings

Ingredients:

4 boneless chicken breast, pounded

1/4c olive oil

2t house seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & onion)

1/4c balsamic vinegar

3T turbinado or brown sugar

1t liquid smoke

1t smoky paprika

4 pretzel buns

Various toppings (lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, grilled vegetables, cheese, etc….)

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Line baking sheet with foil and spray with cooking spray.

Mix in a bowl oil, vinegar, house seasoning, sugar, liquid smoke & paprika

Place your chicken in the bowl. Cover and marinate for at least 15 mins.

Remove chicken from marinade and place on baking sheet

Bake in oven for approximately 20-25 mins. Or until chicken registers 165 degrees

Remove chicken from oven. Let rest

While chicken rests, lightly toast your buns in a skillet. Assemble sandwich with toppings of choice. Enjoy!

Chef’s Note: steamed or grilled vegetables make a great side dish.

