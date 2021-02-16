What’s Cooking: Moroccan Chicken & Potatoes

What's Cooking
Posted: / Updated:

Moroccan Chicken & Potatoes

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 20mins

Serves: 8 servings

Ingredients

  • 8 chicken thighs (I used bone-in)
  • 1 sweet onion sliced
  • 3 cloves garlic sliced
  • 8 potatoes cut into big cubes
  • Peel of 1 lemon and 1 grapefruit, small dice
  • 3 cups chicken broth 
  • 4-5 tablespoons Harissa seasoning (use more if you really like a kick, less if you don’t)
  • 2 teaspoons turmeric
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoons cumin
  • 3 teaspoons dried parsley
  • 4 scallion, chopped
  • House seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & granulated onion) to taste

Instructions

  1. Season thighs with house seasoning. Mix parsley, cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon in a bowl. In the pressure cooker, layer 4 chicken thighs with half the garlic and onions, half the dry spice mix, 2 tablespoons Harissa, half the potatoes, then half the diced citrus. Then repeat with remaining ingredients.
  2. Add chicken broth then cook on high pressure 20mins. Unplug the cooker and let pressure release slowly.
  3. Once you can open lid, garnish with fresh scallions and serve.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar