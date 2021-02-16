What’s Cooking: Moroccan Chicken & Potatoes

Moroccan Chicken & Potatoes
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Time: 20mins
Serves: 8 servings
Ingredients
- 8 chicken thighs (I used bone-in)
- 1 sweet onion sliced
- 3 cloves garlic sliced
- 8 potatoes cut into big cubes
- Peel of 1 lemon and 1 grapefruit, small dice
- 3 cups chicken broth
- 4-5 tablespoons Harissa seasoning (use more if you really like a kick, less if you don’t)
- 2 teaspoons turmeric
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- 2 teaspoons cumin
- 3 teaspoons dried parsley
- 4 scallion, chopped
- House seasoning (kosher salt, black pepper, granulated garlic & granulated onion) to taste
Instructions
- Season thighs with house seasoning. Mix parsley, cumin, turmeric, and cinnamon in a bowl. In the pressure cooker, layer 4 chicken thighs with half the garlic and onions, half the dry spice mix, 2 tablespoons Harissa, half the potatoes, then half the diced citrus. Then repeat with remaining ingredients.
- Add chicken broth then cook on high pressure 20mins. Unplug the cooker and let pressure release slowly.
- Once you can open lid, garnish with fresh scallions and serve.