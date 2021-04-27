What’s Cooking: Mushroom Bacon Cauliflower ‘Steak’

Mushroom Bacon Cauliflower “Steak”

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 25-30 mins

Serves: 3-4 servings

Ingredients

1 large head of cauliflower

1-1/2 t Chef’s house blend (kosher salt, cracked black pepper, granulated onion & garlic)

Approximately 1 cup sliced mushroom of choice

½ t Smoked paprika

Extra Virgin Olive oil

¼ c Shredded Parmesan cheese

Crumbled bacon (optional)

Instructions

Trim the green leaves off. If you leave some no worries they are edible. Then trim off some of the stem, but not all so the head of cauliflower stays together.

From top of head down through the core, slice ¾-1 inch slices to create “steaks.” Depending on the size of the cauliflower, I get 3-4 “steaks.” The extra florets that break off can be put on the sheet tray or saved in a bag to use as cauliflower rice.

Place cauli-steaks on a sprayed sheet tray. Season with house blend and paprika and drizzle with olive oil. Cook for about 10-15 mins. Then, flip steaks over, add more seasoning, the sliced mushrooms and the shredded cheese. Cook for another 10 mins or until you can slide the tip of a knife in the core of the steak and there is give.

Crumble bacon on top of each steak, and enjoy!

**Chef note: If you really want to take this to a new level, fry a sunny side, over easy or even a scrambled egg and put it on top of the “steak”…..Sounds like a delicious breakfast to me.