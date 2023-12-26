New Year Good Luck Soup

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Time: 30-35min

Serves: 8 servings

Ingredients:

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1/2 pound cooked ham, chopped

1 left over ham bone (if you have)

4-6 cups water

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups collard greens, stems removed and leaves julienned

2 cups black-eyed peas, cooked

2 meduim sweet potatoes diced

1 tablespoon African Harissa Spice

1 teaspoon house seasoning

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

In a large pot, bring the water to a boil and cook the ham bone for 15mins to infuse the water. Add the garlic, onion, greens, peas, sweet potatoes and spices. Cook on med/high until the potatoes and greens are tender. Approximately 15mins Add ham to pot and stir. Simmer for 5mins Adjust seasoning and stir in vinegar to brighten the finish. Enjoy!

Chef Note: This soup is my play on a traditional new year’s meal that I grew up on. The greens are for wealth, the black eyed pear are for good fortune, and the pork is to ensure that you live high off the hog. Throw in some skillet cornbread which is for gold and your are settin yourself up for a warming satisfying lucky meal