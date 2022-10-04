Oven Baked Drumsticks

   Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg   

Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

  • 8 drumsticks
  • 2T potato starch (or cornstarch or rice flour work well)
  • 1T paprika
  • 1T salt
  • 2t garlic powder
  • 2t onion powder
  • 1t black pepper
  • Olive oil
  • Cooking spray

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl or Ziploc bag, mix flour and seasonings together.
  • Drizzle drumsticks with oil and season liberally with spice blend.
  • Spray foil lined tray with rack with cooking spray.
  • Place drumsticks on rack. Spray the drumstick with cooking spray, and cook for 20 minutes
  • Flip and cook for another 10-15 mins or until meat reaches internal temp of 165-175 degrees.
  • Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

