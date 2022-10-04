Oven Baked Drumsticks

Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg

Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins

Serves: 4 ppl

Ingredients:

8 drumsticks

2T potato starch (or cornstarch or rice flour work well)

1T paprika

1T salt

2t garlic powder

2t onion powder

1t black pepper

Olive oil

Cooking spray

Instructions:

In a small bowl or Ziploc bag, mix flour and seasonings together.

Drizzle drumsticks with oil and season liberally with spice blend.

Spray foil lined tray with rack with cooking spray.

Place drumsticks on rack. Spray the drumstick with cooking spray, and cook for 20 minutes

Flip and cook for another 10-15 mins or until meat reaches internal temp of 165-175 degrees.

Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!

