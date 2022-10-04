Oven Baked Drumsticks
Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg
Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins
Serves: 4 ppl
Ingredients:
- 8 drumsticks
- 2T potato starch (or cornstarch or rice flour work well)
- 1T paprika
- 1T salt
- 2t garlic powder
- 2t onion powder
- 1t black pepper
- Olive oil
- Cooking spray
Instructions:
- In a small bowl or Ziploc bag, mix flour and seasonings together.
- Drizzle drumsticks with oil and season liberally with spice blend.
- Spray foil lined tray with rack with cooking spray.
- Place drumsticks on rack. Spray the drumstick with cooking spray, and cook for 20 minutes
- Flip and cook for another 10-15 mins or until meat reaches internal temp of 165-175 degrees.
- Pair with your favorite side dish and enjoy!
